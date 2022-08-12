Canadian Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: August 12, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula will square off against Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Pegula, who was bested by Camila Giorgi in the semifinals at the 2021 Canadian Open, battled past the defending champion in the third round this time around. She saved a match point before sealing the deal 3-6, 6-0, 7-5.

The American has had a decent season. She made it to the quarterfinals of two Grand Slams at the Australian Open and the French Open. She was outsmarted by eventual champions Ashleigh Barty and Iga Swiatek respectively.

Pegula also contested the semifinals of the Miami Open, where she was taken out by Swiatek. She reached the final of the Madrid Open, but lost the title to Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.

Pegula recently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 7 which marks her top-10 debut. She has registered 28 wins against 14 losses this season.

Putintseva, meanwhile, has had an uneventful year. Her best results have been reaching the semifinals of the Istanbul Open and the Hungarian Open. Ranked at 46 in the world, she has won 24 of her 38 matches so far this season.

However, the Kazakh is having a good run at the Canadian Open, having overcome Katherine Sebov, Paula Badosa and Alison Riske to advance to the quarterfinals.

Putintseva defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

The quarterfinals of the Canadian Open will be the first meeting for Pegula and Putintseva and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Jessica Pegula -250 -3.5 (-125) Over 21.5 (-110) Yulia Putintseva +200 +3.5 (-110) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Jessica Pegula vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Pegula, who was a semifinalist at last year’s Canadian Open, will look to land in the last four yet again

Jessica Pegula is the highest seed left in the draw in Toronto.

In her previous match, the American won 78.4% of her first serve points and converted six of nine break points against her opponent.

The Kazakh, meanwhile, won 74.1 % of her first serves and managed to convert six of eight break points.

Pegula will make use of her strong forehand to earn points against her opponent. Having saved a match point in her previous encounter, it is evident that the 28-year-old can maintain her composure during tough moments.

Putintseva, on the other hand, has had instances where she has lost her cool and created room for unforced errors. She is an aggressive player with powerful groundstrokes and will try to push Pegula to the limits.

The American, who was a semifinalist at last year’s Canadian Open, will look to land in the last four yet again.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala