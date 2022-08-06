Canadian Open 2022: Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams preview

Jil Teichmann at the 2022 Miami Open-Day 3

Jil Teichmann and Venus Williams will lock horns in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Teichmann has had a decent season so far, garnering 19 wins from 35 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Madrid Open. She also reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and Rome.

The 25-year-old will be entering Toronto on the back of early exits at the Eastbourne International and Wimbledon. At the Silicon Valley Classic, she failed to reach the main draw. Despite winning the opening set against Elizabeth Mandlik, she couldn't get past the American in her second qualification match in San Jose.

Williams, on the other hand, entered the 2022 Wimbledon Championships but only participated in the mixed doubles. She partnered with Jaime Murray and reached the second round, where the pair lost to Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara.

The American made her return to the singles tour after 11 months at the Citi Open in Washington DC. She put up an exhilarating performance against Rebecca Marino in the first round but bowed out in a thrilling three-set tie.

Williams has only managed to amass three wins from 13 matches in the last two years. She made second-round exits at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon last year.

Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams head-to-head

Teichmann and Williams have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Jil Teichmann -650 -5.5(-125) Over 19.5(-120) Venus Williams +400 +5.5(-110) Under 19.5(-115)

All odds sourced by BetMGM.

Jil Teichmann vs Venus Williams prediction

Teichmann will be looking to find her best form and build some momentum ahead of the US Open. After having an encouraging claycourt season, she failed to register a single win on grass.

The Swiss snapped her four-match losing streak in San Jose but couldn't get through to the main draw. She's always been a high-effort player and likes a physical battle on the court. Teichmann can strike the ball with decent power off both wings and also mixes up her game well between rallies.

Williams couldn't get over the line in Washington despite having a significant lead in the deciding set. The 42-year-old showcased her powerful groundstrokes from the baseline and looked in good physical condition on her return.

She'll need to take her chances during crucial moments and work towards playing at a high level from the word go. The American won't hold back from playing her shots and will take the offensive route against Teichmann.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner will be up against a tricky opponent who has also notched up some big wins this season. The Swiss will be determined to make a notable impact in Toronto, but Williams should be able to exploit her weaknesses and sneak through to the second round.

Pick: Williams to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far