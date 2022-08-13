Canadian Open 2022: Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 11, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Match Timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 10 pm GMT, 3: 30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Karolina Pliskova has been brilliant in Montreal so far

14th seed Karolina Pliskova will face Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the Canadian Open on Saturday.

Pliskova has not enjoyed the best of seasons, winning 14 out of 26 matches so far. The Czech has produced some magnificent tennis at the Canadian Open. She started her campaign by beating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 and followed it up by thrashing Amanda Anisimova 6-1, 6-1.

She then beat third seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-7(9), 6-3 to seal her place in the quarterfinals. Here, she came back from a set down to defeat Zheng Qinwen 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals.

Sportskeeda Tennis



The 14th seed will face Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the final



Former World No.1 Karolina Pliskova came back from one set down to beat Qinwen Zheng 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the last 8 of Toronto. The 14th seed will face Beatriz Haddad Maia for a place in the final

Haddad Maia has won 25 out of 38 matches this season with two titles to her name. The Brazilian won back-to-back tournaments during the grasscourt season at Nottingham and Birmingham.

She beat Martina Trevisan in the opening round of the Canadian Open before eliminating local girl Leylah Fernandez 7-6(4), 6-1. The Brazilian then scripted arguably the upset of the tournament by defeating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal clash against 12th seed Belinda Bencic, who she beat 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to book her place in the semifinals.

We Are Tennis



Beatriz Haddad Maia into Toronto semis! First Brazilian female player to beat a world number 1 by knocking off Iga Swiatek in the previous round, "BHM" beat Belinda Bencic after losing the first set.

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is currently 1-1. Pliskova beat Haddad Maia 6-1, 6-1 in their first meeting, which came at the 2018 Australian Open. However, the Brazilian defeated the former World No. 1 6-3, 7-5 at the Indian Wells Open last year.

The winner of the match will face either seventh seed Jessica Pegula or 15th seed Simona Halep in the final of the Canadian Open.

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Karolina Pliskova -105 -2.5 (+160) Over 21.5 (-120) Beatriz Haddad Maia -115 +2.5 (-195) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced by Oddschecker).

Karolina Pliskova vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Both players have been in terrific form over the past few days and the match promises to be a thrilling contest.

Pliskova looks to be rediscovering her form after what has been a pretty disappointing season for her so far. The Czech is one of the best servers on tour and will look to make the most out of it.

However, she has also served 20 double-faults in her last four matches and will have to make sure not to serve more of those against Haddad Maia. Pliskova will look to go for the jugular from the start and put pressure on her opponent.

Haddad Maia has a solid forehand and will heavily rely on it. The Brazilian will have to be at her best if she is to get the better of the in-form Czech.

Both players have done pretty well in Toronto so far, but Pliskova's experience might just manage to take her past the finish line and to a second successive final at the Canadian Open.

Pick: Pliskova to win in three sets.

