Canadian Open 2022: Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (13) Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 8, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders preview

Home favorite Leylah Fernandez will take on qualifier Storm Sanders in the opening round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Monday.

Fernandez, the 13th seed, will be playing in her first tournament since the French Open — where she played with, and worsened, a foot injury during her match against Martina Trevisan. The Canadian will be hopeful of a winning return to the game in front of her home crowd.

Sanders has already won two matches this week

Sanders, meanwhile, has already won two matches in the qualification rounds here in Toronto this week. The Aussie beat Catherine Harrison in her first match before taking out Lauren Davis in the final round of the qualifiers to book her spot in the main draw.

Against a top-ranked player in the form of Fernandez, though, Sanders will definitely have her work cut out on Monday.

Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders head-to-head

Fernandez and Sanders have never played against each other on the WTA tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Storm Sanders prediction

Fernandez will be playing her first match since the French Open

Fernandez will be the clear favorite to come out on top in this encounter, but she will still have to be wary of her opponent's dogged game.

Storm Sanders' well-rounded game has troubled the likes of Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens this season and she definitely possesses the ability to challenge the Canadian.

The Aussie, an accomplished doubles player, is very comfortable moving forward and likes to end points quickly. She also rarely gives her opponent any free points.

Fernandez will come into the match expecting stiff resistance and a lot will depend on her match fitness and ability to shrug off any rust from not having played in months. If she can move past that, the Canadian should progress to the next round.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets

