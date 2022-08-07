Canadian Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022
Date: August 8, 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $5,926,545
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18
Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric preview
Thirteenth seed Marin Cilic will compete against compatriot Borna Coric in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.
The veteran Croatian is having a decent season. He began his year with back-to-back semifinals at the Adelaide International 1 and the Adelaide International 2. He went on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open but his run was cut short by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
At the Qatar Open, the Croatian reached the quarterfinals, after which he had a series of mediocre results.
Cilic re-established his footing at the 2022 French Open, where he reached his first French Open semifinals, thus becoming only the fifth active player to have reached the last four of all four Grand Slams.
En route to the penultimate stage, Cilic downed Attila Balazs, Marton Fucsovics, Gilles Simon, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. He was eventually defeated in four sets by Casper Ruud.
Borna Coric, meanwhile, has been majorly out of action. The 25-year-old Croatian underwent shoulder surgery in 2021, which kept him on the sidelines for an entire year.
His ranking dropped and he did not get the expected results on comeback. Coric has mixed his participation between the ATP tour and the Challenger tour this year.
The former World No. 12 was able to win the Parma Challenger. Following that, he made it to the quarterfinals of the German Open.
Coric has entered the Canadian Open main draw through a protected ranking.
Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric head-to-head
Cilic has a staggering 7-0 lead over the younger Croatian in their head-to-head. Their last meeting was at the 2018 Canadian Open, where the veteran sealed the deal 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric odds
(All odds are sourced from Bet365)
Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric prediction
Marin Cilic will be touted to win this clash.
The former World No. 3 has won 21 out of his 34 matches this year, while Coric has had four ATP tour wins in 11 matches played.
Hardcourt is Cilic’s most successful surface, having won 15 of his 20 titles, including the 2014 US Open, on it.
Cilic is an aggressive baseliner who relies on his efficient serve to win free points. He interchangeably hits a flat forehand or plays it with topspin. Hitting big shots when out of position has proved to be the Grand Slam winner’s undoing in the past.
Coric, on the other hand, is a defensive baseliner. He is consistent with his shots and will try to put every ball back in to play.
Given his exceptional record against his fellow Croatian, it will be Cilic’s match to lose.
Pick: Cilic to win in straight sets.