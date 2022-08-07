Canadian Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 8, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric preview

Thirteenth seed Marin Cilic will compete against compatriot Borna Coric in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

The veteran Croatian is having a decent season. He began his year with back-to-back semifinals at the Adelaide International 1 and the Adelaide International 2. He went on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open but his run was cut short by Felix Auger-Aliassime.

José Morgado @josemorgado Back to back semifinals for Marin Cilic in Adelaide.



Very tough match vs. Tommy Paul (who is playing well too) -- 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Back to back semifinals for Marin Cilic in Adelaide.Very tough match vs. Tommy Paul (who is playing well too) -- 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

At the Qatar Open, the Croatian reached the quarterfinals, after which he had a series of mediocre results.

Cilic re-established his footing at the 2022 French Open, where he reached his first French Open semifinals, thus becoming only the fifth active player to have reached the last four of all four Grand Slams.

José Morgado @josemorgado



1st ever Croat to reach every Slam SF

5th active player to reach every Slam SF 33yo Marin Cilic wins a fantastic battle against Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) to reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros for the 1st time.1st ever Croat to reach every Slam SF5th active player to reach every Slam SF 33yo Marin Cilic wins a fantastic battle against Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) to reach the semifinals at #RolandGarros for the 1st time.1st ever Croat to reach every Slam SF5th active player to reach every Slam SF https://t.co/ysOXaTksNg

En route to the penultimate stage, Cilic downed Attila Balazs, Marton Fucsovics, Gilles Simon, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. He was eventually defeated in four sets by Casper Ruud.

Borna Coric, meanwhile, has been majorly out of action. The 25-year-old Croatian underwent shoulder surgery in 2021, which kept him on the sidelines for an entire year.

His ranking dropped and he did not get the expected results on comeback. Coric has mixed his participation between the ATP tour and the Challenger tour this year.

The former World No. 12 was able to win the Parma Challenger. Following that, he made it to the quarterfinals of the German Open.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Not in the spotlight, but Borna Ćorić wins Parma challenger and he is on the verge of getting back to top 200. He has beaten Elias Ymer in the finals 7-6 6-0. Not in the spotlight, but Borna Ćorić wins Parma challenger and he is on the verge of getting back to top 200. He has beaten Elias Ymer in the finals 7-6 6-0.

Coric has entered the Canadian Open main draw through a protected ranking.

Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Cilic has a staggering 7-0 lead over the younger Croatian in their head-to-head. Their last meeting was at the 2018 Canadian Open, where the veteran sealed the deal 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Marin Cilic -225 - - Borna Coric +175 - -

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Marin Cilic vs Borna Coric prediction

Marin Cilic will be touted to win this clash.

The former World No. 3 has won 21 out of his 34 matches this year, while Coric has had four ATP tour wins in 11 matches played.

Hardcourt is Cilic’s most successful surface, having won 15 of his 20 titles, including the 2014 US Open, on it.

Cilic is an aggressive baseliner who relies on his efficient serve to win free points. He interchangeably hits a flat forehand or plays it with topspin. Hitting big shots when out of position has proved to be the Grand Slam winner’s undoing in the past.

Coric, on the other hand, is a defensive baseliner. He is consistent with his shots and will try to put every ball back in to play.

Given his exceptional record against his fellow Croatian, it will be Cilic’s match to lose.

Pick: Cilic to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far