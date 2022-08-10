Canadian Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 10, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview

Cilic at the cinch Championships - Day Six

Thirteenth seed Marin Cilic will take on Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Cilic has had a decent season so far, amassing 21 wins from 34 matches, including semifinal appearances at the Adelaide International, French Open and the Queen's Club Championships. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open and the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The Croatian was forced to pull out of the Wimbledon Championships on the day of his first-round match after testing positive for COVID-19. He returned to the tour in Montreal and began his campaign with a solid win against Borna Coric, 6-3, 6-2.

Karen Khachanov, meanwhile, has collected 26 wins from 44 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International. He also reached the semifinals in Belgrade and the quarterfinals in Halle, Rosmalen and Hamburg.

The Russian came to Montreal on the back of a second-round exit at the Citi Open, where he was ousted by Yoshihito Nishioka in a hard-fought encounter. He began his campaign at the Canadian Open with a victory over Francisco Cerundolo in the first round, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-3.

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

The head-to-head between Cilic and Khachanov is tied at 2-2. The Russian won their most recent meeting at the 2022 Qatar Open in three sets.

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov odds

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

There is no clear favorite for this match.

Cilic showed no signs of rust on his return to the tour and will look to build some momentum ahead of the US Open, a tournament he famously won in 2014.

The Croatian favors the one-two punch of a big serve and a powerful forehand to win the majority of his points. Cilic's calming presence on the court often sees him through difficult situations. He likes to stick to the basics and is not averse to wearing out his opponents and grinding out victories.

Khachanov will have the psychological edge heading into this contest having won both his encounters against Cilic this season. His style of play is similar to that of the Croatian, with a big serve and strong forehand.

The Russian has a good record at the Canadian Open, reaching the semifinals in 2018 and 2019. While the match promises to be a tight affair, Khachanov, with more matches under his belt of late, should be able to come out on top in the end.

Pick: Khachanov to win in three sets.

