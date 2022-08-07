Canadian Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Maxime Cressy at the Citi Open - Day 7

World No. 32 Maxime Cressy will take on World No. 36 Aslan Karatsev in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Cressy has had a promising season so far, amassing 29 wins from 50 matches and winning his first ever ATP title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He also finished runner-up at the Melbourne Summer Set and Eastbourne International.

The American picked up high-quality wins over Steve Johnson and John Isner en route to the final in Newport and put up a memorable performance to outlast Alexander Bublik 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) to lift the title.

Cressy will enter Montreal on the back of a third-round exit at the Citi Open. After receiving a first-round bye, the 25-year-old put up a solid performance against Jack Sock to reach the third round. However, Andrey Rublev ended his run in Washington in straight sets.

wta @WTA



But



#TennisUnited #CitiOpen

Rain delays happen...But @elise_mertens and Maxime Cressy have the perfect solution to staying loose 🏓 Rain delays happen... But @elise_mertens and Maxime Cressy have the perfect solution to staying loose 🏓#TennisUnited #CitiOpen https://t.co/cm793jGZnk

Aslan Karatsev, on the other hand, has garnered 14 wins from 35 matches. He started the season on a positive note, winning his first ever ATP singles title at the Sydney International and reaching the third round at the Australian Open.

However, the Russian failed to register back-to-back wins in the succeeding 15 tournaments on the main tour. He broke his dismaying run of form at the Swedish Open by reaching his first quarterfinal in four months and backed it up with another last-eight finish at the Hamburg European Open.

The 28-year-old has failed to keep up the momentum though and enters the Canadian Open on the back of first-round exits at the Austrian Open and Citi Open. He was ousted by Dusan Lajovic in Kitzbuhel and Mikael Ymer in Washington.

Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Cressy and Karatsev have never faced each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maxime Cressy -185 -2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-105) Aslan Karatsev +140 +2.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maxime Cressy vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Cressy will be the favorite to win this first-round contest considering his results in the last few tournaments and consistency throughout the season.

The American uses his powerful serve to set up points and likes to approach the net as much as possible. He has also worked hard to improve his game from the baseline.

It'll be interesting to see how Karatsev adjusts his playing style knowing that Cressy likes to keep the points short and play an offensive brand of tennis. The Russian's doubles experience could help him counter the American's serve and volley tactic.

However, Karatsev has failed to begin his campaign with a win in 13 tournaments this year. He possesses the skills to challenge Cressy, but if he doesn't bring his A-game, he will almost certainly suffer a similar fate in Montreal.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far