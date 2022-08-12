Canadian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head to head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs (8) Hubert Hurkacz
Date: August 12, 2022.
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.
Round: Quaterfinal
Venue: Montreal, Canada.
Category: ATP Masters 1000.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $5,926,545.
Match timing: Not before 12 pm ET, 4 pm GMT and 9.30 pm IST.
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.
Nick Kyrgios vs Hubert Hurkacz preview
Nick Kyrgios will square off against eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.
The Aussie is in the form of his life, winning 15 of his last 16 matches. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up has been dominant in Montreal, accounting for the likes of Sebastian Baez (6-4, 6-4), Daniil Medvedev (6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2) and Alex de Minaur (6-2, 6-3).
Kyrgios won the Citi Open last week and is the odds-on favorite to win the Canadian Open.
Hubert Hurkacz, meanwhile, is having a topsy-turvy season. Having won 30 out of 43 matches, the World No. 10 has not had a good run in his last two tournaments, losing his opening matches at Wimbledon and the Citi Open.
Hurkacz has a huge serve, which gives him a number of free points in every match. He hits his groundstrokes with great power and isn't afraid to approach the net to finish off points. On faster courts, Hurkacz prefers to serve and volley.
The Pole scraped through his last match against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning in a final-set tie-break. He won the Halle Open in June, beating Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev en route to the title.
Nick Kyrgios vs Hubert Hurkacz head to head
The duo have met just once on the ATP tour, with Hurkacz leading the head-to-head 1-0. The Pole came out on top in the semifinals of the 2022 Halle Open in three tight sets.
Nick Kyrgios vs Hubert Hurkacz odds
(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Nick Kyrgios Vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction
Kyrgios will head into the match as the favorite, considering his exquisite form.
Both players are very similar in their gameplay; they possess huge serves, prefer to keep rallies short and come to the net often. Hurkacz slammed 23 aces across three sets in his last match, while Kyrgios managed eight in a straight-sets win.
Although Hurkacz beat Kyrgios earlier this year, the Aussie is in a much better place right now and will be hard to beat on current form.
Pick: Kyrgios to win in three sets.