Canadian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview

Nick Kyrgios will square off against Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Kyrgios has been surprisingly resolute this season. Although the Australian did not get off on the right foot when it came to singles, he, alongside his doubles partner, Thanasi Kokkinakis, went on to claim their first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open doubles event.

MOHAMED🇪🇬🇮🇹 @M_asr_10 5 July 2013 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Wimbledon Boys doubles champions.



29 January 2022 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Australian Open Men's doubles champions. 5 July 2013 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Wimbledon Boys doubles champions.29 January 2022 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Australian Open Men's doubles champions. https://t.co/G540XmuDs3

Kyrgios has kept the momentum going ever since. He played semifinals at ATP Houston, the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open. He also contested the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters where he fell to eventual finalist Rafael Nadal.

The Australian took a quantum leap by advancing to the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic. Prior to that, his best singles result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2014, which he did by outplaying the then No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



has had an unforgettable run at The Championships 2022



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 "It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me" @NickKyrgios has had an unforgettable run at The Championships 2022 "It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me"@NickKyrgios has had an unforgettable run at The Championships 2022#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/NSZybuzMIX

Kyrgios has registered 26 wins against seven losses. He has presently entered another final at the Citi Open, where he was the 2019 champion.

Sebastian Baez, meanwhile, is having a hot and cold season. He started off just inside the top 100 at World No. 99 and is now placed 31st on the ranking charts. This year, Baez has 25 wins to his name along with 20 losses.

The Argentine etched his name on the ATP title charts by winning his first tournament at the 2022 Estoril Open. He was a part of two other finals at the Chile Open and the Swedish Open. Baez also made it to the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open and Lyon Open.

the Net magazine @thenet_m Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2.

The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #ATPEstoril Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2.The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #atptour 🇦🇷Sebastian Baez became the champion in Estoril defeating Tiafoe 6-3 6-2. The 21-year-old Argentine won his first career title and will make a debut in the top 40 on Monday #atptour #ATPEstoril https://t.co/1nxaViZomn

At the French Open, the 21-year-old pushed eventual semifinalist Alexander Zverev to the limit and produced a match point against the current World No. 2. He lost the encounter after failing to convert the match point.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Alexander Zverev saves match point & survives the challenge of Sebastian Baez, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5.



Pretty memorable Philippe Chatrier outing for Baez.



Surviving that challenge earns Zverev the right to face Nakashima or Griekspoor for a place in the R16. Alexander Zverev saves match point & survives the challenge of Sebastian Baez, 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5.Pretty memorable Philippe Chatrier outing for Baez.Surviving that challenge earns Zverev the right to face Nakashima or Griekspoor for a place in the R16.

After his stint in the final of the Swedish Open, Baez hit a rocky patch and has faced four straight losses.

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Kyrgios leads the head-to-head against Baez 1-0. The duo faced off for the first time at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The Australian outclassed the Argentine 6-4, 6-0 in the encounter.

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Nick Kyrgios -400 - - Sebastian Baez +300 - -

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Kyrgios has served up 442 aces in just 28 matches this year

All six of the Wimbledon finalist’s titles have come on hardcourt. Observing his current run and formidable form, Kyrgios is expected to win this first-round match-up.

The 27-year-old Australian is super aggressive with his shot-making. He is known for making his serve and blasting his forehand at record speeds. His main weapon is his big serve, which leaves no room for the opponent to even contest the point. Kyrgios has served up 442 aces in just 28 matches this year.

Baez has a completely different approach. The Argentine will look to extend the rallies and force errors out of Kyrgios with consistent ball striking.

Kyrgios will want to go all the way in this tournament as he aims to be seeded at the US Open.

Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.

