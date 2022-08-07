Canadian Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez
Tournament: Canadian Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: Montreal, Canada
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $5,926,545
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18
Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview
Nick Kyrgios will square off against Sebastian Baez in the first round of the Canadian Open.
Kyrgios has been surprisingly resolute this season. Although the Australian did not get off on the right foot when it came to singles, he, alongside his doubles partner, Thanasi Kokkinakis, went on to claim their first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open doubles event.
Kyrgios has kept the momentum going ever since. He played semifinals at ATP Houston, the Stuttgart Open and the Halle Open. He also contested the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters where he fell to eventual finalist Rafael Nadal.
The Australian took a quantum leap by advancing to the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he was defeated by Novak Djokovic. Prior to that, his best singles result at a Grand Slam was reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2014, which he did by outplaying the then No. 1 Rafael Nadal.
Kyrgios has registered 26 wins against seven losses. He has presently entered another final at the Citi Open, where he was the 2019 champion.
Sebastian Baez, meanwhile, is having a hot and cold season. He started off just inside the top 100 at World No. 99 and is now placed 31st on the ranking charts. This year, Baez has 25 wins to his name along with 20 losses.
The Argentine etched his name on the ATP title charts by winning his first tournament at the 2022 Estoril Open. He was a part of two other finals at the Chile Open and the Swedish Open. Baez also made it to the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open and Lyon Open.
At the French Open, the 21-year-old pushed eventual semifinalist Alexander Zverev to the limit and produced a match point against the current World No. 2. He lost the encounter after failing to convert the match point.
After his stint in the final of the Swedish Open, Baez hit a rocky patch and has faced four straight losses.
Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head
Kyrgios leads the head-to-head against Baez 1-0. The duo faced off for the first time at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The Australian outclassed the Argentine 6-4, 6-0 in the encounter.
Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez odds
(All odds are sourced from Bet365)
Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez prediction
All six of the Wimbledon finalist’s titles have come on hardcourt. Observing his current run and formidable form, Kyrgios is expected to win this first-round match-up.
The 27-year-old Australian is super aggressive with his shot-making. He is known for making his serve and blasting his forehand at record speeds. His main weapon is his big serve, which leaves no room for the opponent to even contest the point. Kyrgios has served up 442 aces in just 28 matches this year.
Baez has a completely different approach. The Argentine will look to extend the rallies and force errors out of Kyrgios with consistent ball striking.
Kyrgios will want to go all the way in this tournament as he aims to be seeded at the US Open.
Pick: Nick Kyrgios to win in straight sets.