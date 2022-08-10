Canadian Open 2022: Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Date: August 8, 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,697,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Ons Jabeur will take on Zheng Qinwen in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Jabuer, the fifth seed, will be looking to replicate her successful run in the tournament from last year when she reached the quarterfinals on debut, with wins over the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Jessica Pegula and Daria Kasatkina.

The Tunisian comes into this year's tournament off the back of an early exit in San Jose, where she lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals. She will now be looking to steady the ship in Toronto ahead of the season's final Slam.

Zheng at the National Bank Open in Toronto.

Zheng, meanwhile, built on a spirited performance in San Jose, where she pushed Naomi Osaka to three sets before bowing out in the opener. In Toronto, the Chinese player registered a hard-fought win over the big-serving Rebecca Marino in her opening match.

Zheng has impressed many with her big game at the Grand Slam stage this year. She will once again need to be at her very best to pose a threat to a dangerous-looking Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Jabeur and Qinwen have never played against each other on the WTA tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Ons Jabeur vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Jabeur will be looking to better her performance form last year.

While Ons Jabeur's versatile game is better suited for grasscourts, the marked improvement that she has made on her groundstrokes — especially her revamped backhand — in recent times have made her a huge threat on the surface.'

The Tunisian can easily go toe-to-toe from the back court with most opponents, while retaining her originality by mixing in the odd slice or dropshot in the rally.

Against the talented Zheng Qinwen, she will need her full bag of tricks. The Chinese player's big serve and pacey groundstrokes make her a formidable opponent on hardcourts. She will look to go for the winner the first chance she gets in the rally and the onus to find answers to the firepower will lie solely on Jabeur.

Luckily for her, the Tunisian's versatile game has a way of getting under her opponents' skin and Zheng is vulnerable to extended periods of patchy play. If Jabeur can frustrate her opponent into overpressing, she could well find herself on top of this encounter.

Prediction: Jabeur to win in three sets

