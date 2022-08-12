Canadian Open 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper

Date: August 12, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper preview

Carreno Busta at the 2022 Hamburg European Open - Day 5

Pablo Carreno Busta will lock horns with Britain's Jack Draper in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Busta made a good start to his season by reaching the fourth-round at the Australian Open before falling to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets. The Spaniard then made an early exit at his next few tournaments.

Carreno Busta stopped the slide at the Barcelona Open, where he made the final before losing to Carlos Alcaraz. But he fell back to his old ways once again, bowing out early in Madrid, Rome, Lyon and Paris.

Carreno Busta, however, has been quite brilliant at the Canadian Open. He started his campaign with a comprehensive win against 11th seed Berrettini and followed it up with straight-set wins over Holger Rune and seventh seed Jannik Sinner.

Day Four: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Jack Draper, meanwhile, is also having a dream run at the Canadian Open. The 20-year-old qualifier has not dropped a set all week and defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. Draper overcame Gael Monfils in the third round after the Frenchman retired due to injury.

LTA @the_LTA



defeats world No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6(4) at the Canadian Open



#BackTheBrits BEST WIN OF HIS CAREER @jackdraper0 defeats world No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6(4) at the Canadian Open BEST WIN OF HIS CAREER 🙌@jackdraper0 defeats world No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-6(4) at the Canadian Open#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 https://t.co/mN1z7JFANV

Draper is in the midst of an excellent season, with four Challenger titles to his name. The Brit made the semifinals in Eastbourne before losing to Maxime Cressy. In his only Grand Slam appearance of the year at Wimbledon, Draper fell to Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The pair are yet to face each other, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Pablo Carreno Busta Jack Draper

*Odds will be updated when available*

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jack Draper prediction

Carreno Busta will be the favorite heading into the match.

The Spaniard is a steady baseliner, but packs a punch off his groundsrokes. He likes to engage opponents in long rallies and force errors off their raquets. He played a brilliant match against Sinner, winning 78% of his first-serve points and holding serve easily throughout.

Draper boasts a good serve and strikes the ball with tremendous power. The young Brit is improving with every tournament. He hit six aces in his last match against Monfils and completely dominated the Frenchman.

While Draper is in good form, Carreno Busta has played brilliantly as well in Montreal. With the top seeds falling like flies, the Spaniard will surely believe he can make it one step closer to his first Masters 1000 title.

Pick: Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala