Canadian Open 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven- Roberto Bautista Agut

Fourteenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut will take on Jenson Brooksby in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Bautista Agut has had an excellent season so far, winning titles in Doha and Kitzbuhel. He also finished runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Mallorca.

The 34-year-old picked up wins over Jurij Rodinov, Jiri Lehecka and Albert Ramos-Vinolas en route to the final in Kitzbuhel. He then outclassed Filip Misolic in straight sets to lift his second ATP title of the season.

The World No. 18 began his campaign in Montreal with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Marcos Giron on Monday.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



@bautistaagut wins a brilliant 35 shot rally against Giron in Montreal!



#OBN22 Showing his FIGHT@bautistaagut wins a brilliant 35 shot rally against Giron in Montreal! Showing his FIGHT 💪@bautistaagut wins a brilliant 35 shot rally against Giron in Montreal!#OBN22 https://t.co/Jnif4YkSrG

Jenson Brooksby, meanwhile, scored second-place finishes at the Dallas Open and the Atlanta Open, which are his standout results this season.

The American picked up noteworthy wins over Frances Tiafoe and John Isner to secure his place in the final in Atlanta, but buckled under pressure against Alex de Minaur. He entered Montreal on the back of a first-round loss at the Citi Open, where he was outclassed by Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3.

However, Brooksby is back to winning ways at the Canadian Open this week. He defeated Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 in a rather comfortable opener in Montreal on Monday.

Live Tennis Results @live_tennis National Bank Open Presented by Rogers - 1st Round: Jenson Brooksby beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers - 1st Round: Jenson Brooksby beat Alexander Bublik 6-2, 6-3

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

The head-to-head between Bautista Agut and Brooksby is tied at 1-1. The Spaniard defeated Brooksby most recently at the 2022 Madrid Open 6-0, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Roberto Bautista Agut Jenson Brooksby

(Odds will be updated once they are released)

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

An exciting battle will be on the cards in Montreal as two in-form players go head-to-head for a place in the last 16 of the Canadian Open. Bautista Agut will be the favorite to win this tie, considering his strong performances throughout the 2022 campaign.

The Spaniard put up a solid display in his opener. Bautista Agut won 71 per cent of his first-serve points and created 14 break-point opportunities against Giron. His clean ball-striking and effortless movement on the court always put him one step ahead of Giron.

Brooksby has also looked decent in the last few weeks. He showed his mettle at the Atlanta Open to reach his second ATP final of the year. The American won 62 percent of his first-serve points and held his nerve brilliantly to save five break points at crucial moments against Bublik. He'll need to maintain his focus and be at his best against a seasoned veteran who's at the top of his game at the moment.

This could turn out to be a proper brawl, considering their similar playing styles and dedicated approach to the game. Both players like to play long rallies and wear out their opponents. Brooksby will present a stern test for Bautista Agut in this clash but the Spaniard has hardly put a foot wrong in the last few weeks. He should be able to pass this test and sneak into the next round.

Pick: Bautista Agut to win in three sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee