Canadian Open 2022: Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Serena Williams vs (LL) Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Date: August 8, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250

Match timing: 11 am local time, 3 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz preview

Williams will be eager to get her first victory of the season

Serena Williams will take on Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Williams took a year-long break from tennis after retiring from her first-round match at last year's Wimbledon.

The American returned to action during the grass-court season and made her singles comeback at Wimbledon. She took on Harmony Tan in the first round of the tournament, but went down 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7).

Reuters @Reuters Serena Williams conqueror Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut continues reut.rs/3OIOjuM Serena Williams conqueror Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut continues reut.rs/3OIOjuM https://t.co/YxAJfVhhMZ

Parrizas-Diaz has won 15 out of 32 matches this season, with her best performance coming at the Monterrey Open, where she reached the semifinals. The Spaniard beat Misaki Doi, Heather Watson and compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo before being ousted by Camila Osorio in straight sets.

She also reached the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 and the third round of the Australian Open.

After the grass-court season, Parrizas-Diaz suffered an opening-round exit at the Ladies Open Lausanne before reaching the quarterfinals in Palermo.

The Spaniard entered the qualifying rounds of the Canadian Open and beat Kayla Cross before losing to compatriot Cristina Bucsa. However, she has entered the main draw of the competition as a lucky loser.

José Morgado @josemorgado Serena Williams will start her Toronto campaign vs. lucky loser Nuria Parrizas Diaz tomorrow. Serena Williams will start her Toronto campaign vs. lucky loser Nuria Parrizas Diaz tomorrow.

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never faced off before. The winner will take on either 12th seed Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz odds

*To be updated*

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz prediction

Parrizas-Diaz might be the higher-ranked player, but Williams is certainly the favorite heading into the contest. The American has a pretty good record at the Canadian Open, reaching at least the semifinals in each of her last five appearances.

Williams will adopt her customary aggressive style and will look to put pressure on Parrizas-Diaz from the start. The former World No. 1 will, however, still be rusty, having only recently made her return to the tour.

Parrizas-Diaz will look to absorb Williams' heavy groundstrokes. The Spaniard is an excellent counterpuncher, which could suit her well in this encounter. Her best chance lies in frustrating Williams into making errors.

Williams, however, has been training hard in the build-up to the tournament and will fancy her chances against the Spaniard. Expect Williams to notch her first win of the season.

Pick: Williams to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala