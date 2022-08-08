Canadian Open 2022: Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Date: August 8, 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $2,697,250.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin preview

Stephens has won one title this season

Sloane Stephens will take on Sofia Kenin in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Stephens has won 10 out of 21 matches this season, including a title-winning run at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara. she beat Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in the final.

The American also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating Jule Niemeier, Sorana Cirstea, Diane Parry and Jil Teichmann. She eventually lost to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Stephens last competed at the Citi Open in Washington and lost 6-1, 6-4 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the opening round.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Ajla Tomljanovic defeated 2017 US Open champion 6-1, 6-4 in Washington



@citiopen



#AjlaTomljanovic #SloaneStephens #Tennis #Washington #CitiOpen Ajla Tomljanovic finally wins a match against Sloane Stephens after losing in 5 meetings with herAjla Tomljanovic defeated 2017 US Open champion 6-1, 6-4 in Washington@citiopen Ajla Tomljanovic finally wins a match against Sloane Stephens after losing in 5 meetings with her 😯Ajla Tomljanovic defeated 2017 US Open champion 6-1, 6-4 in Washington 👏📷 @citiopen #AjlaTomljanovic #SloaneStephens #Tennis #Washington #CitiOpen https://t.co/shHqHcVRA9

Sofia Kenin has endured a torrid season so far, winning only two out of seven matches. The 23-year-old started well by reaching the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, but has lost every match since then.

After sitting out for a few months due to injury, Kenin returned to action at the Citi Open but suffered an opening-round exit at the hands of Camila Osorio, losing 7-6(2), 6-1.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



Camila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win



#CitiOpen Victory for OsorioCamila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win Victory for Osorio 🙌🇨🇴 Camila Osorio spoils Sofia Kenin’s comeback match with a gutsy 7-6, 6-1 win 👊💥#CitiOpen https://t.co/fdVTendFzN

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The current head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never faced each other before. The winner will face Maria Sakkari in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Sloane Stephens -175 -1.5 (+140) Over 21.5 (-115) Sofia Kenin +135 +1.5 (-200) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Stephens will enter the match as the favorite, mostly because of Kenin's lack of tennis this season.

Stephens has solid defensive skills, but can switch quickly to offense. The former US Open champion also has a solid serve and covers the court well.

Kenin likes to construct points from the back of the court. At her best, she hits her shots with tremendous variety and depth. If the 2020 Australian Open champion can keep her unforced errors in check, she might be able to push Stephens all the way.

However, Stephens has plenty more matches under her belt this season and barring a meltdown, she should win this one quite easily.

Pick: Stephens to win in straight sets.

