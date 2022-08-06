Canadian Open 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Date: August 8, 2022

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori preview

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Stan Wawrinka will square off against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on August 8.

Wawrinka will be setting foot on the hardcourt for the first time this season. The three-time Grand Slam winner started his season with a loss to Elias Ymer in the first round of the Marbella Challenger. He followed with another early exit, this time at the Monte-Carlo Masters against Alexander Bublik.

At the Italian Open, the 37-year-old reached the Round of 16 before losing 6-2, 6-2 to Novak Djokovic. The World No. 288 failed to win a match at either Roland Garros or Wimbledon, losing to Corentin Moutet and Jannik Sinner respectively.

The Swiss veteran was recently in action at the Swedish Open, where he was knocked out in the first round by Pablo Busta in straight sets.

Citi Open - Day 5

Ruusovuori, on the other hand, has played quite a number of his matches on hardcourt this season. His year started with a semifinal loss to Rafael Nadal in Melbourne. He failed to replicate his form at the Australian Open, where he made a first-round exit against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 23-year-old then traveled to Pune to compete at the Maharashtra Open, where he finished as the runner-up after losing to Joao Sousa in the final.

The Finnish player has failed to clear the second round at almost every tournament he has played in since, starting with the Qatar Open. The Barcelona Open saw him reach the Round of 16, where he lost in straight sets to Casper Ruud. He faced another straight-sets defeat to the same opponent at Roland Garros.

The 23-year-old is yet to win a singles title in his career and will be aiming to make an impact at the Canadian Open.

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Emil Ruusuvuori prediction

Ruusuvuori will be heading into the contest as the clear favorite to win. Wawrinka has not been at his best for quite some time now and has played only nine matches this season with a 3-6 win-loss ratio.

The 37-year-old has failed to make an impact after going down a set this season, losing four of five matches where he lost the first set. While Ruusuvuori starts slowly, he has an 87% win percentage after winning the first set.

The World No. 46 tends to dictate matches from the baseline and will give a tough time to the veteran, who has lost touch since a foot injury that required two surgeries and saw him spend a long time on the sidelines.

Pick: Emil Ruusuvuori to win in two sets.

