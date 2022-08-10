Canadian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Jack Draper.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm ET, 12 am GMT and 5:30 am IST.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Draper preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Australian Open.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with qualifier Jack Draper in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas has been on a roll this year, and aside from the occasional early exit, he has made plenty of deep runs at big tournaments. He started the season by reaching his third semifinal at the Australian Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev. He then made it to the final of the Rotterdam Open, but lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas' results during the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and Miami were decent, reaching the third and fourth rounds respectively. He had a rather good clay season, which he started by successfully defending his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Following a semifinal appearance at the Madrid Open, Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open. However, he was stunned by Holger Rune in the fourth round of the French Open. The 23-year old won his first title on grass at the Mallorca Championships after that, but Nick Kyrgios knocked him out of Wimbledon in the third round.

A former finalist at the Canadian Open, Tsitsipas has his sights set on securing his third title of the year in the 2022 edition.

Jack Draper at the 2022 Madrid Open.

Jack Draper, on the other hand, advanced to the main draw of the Canadian Open following wins over Roberto Marcora and Quentin Halys in the qualification rounds. He took on Hugo Gaston in the first round, where the Brit sealed the encounter in straight sets to kickstart his Montreal campaign in high spirits.

Despite trailing 0-2 to start the second set, Gaston won the next three games on the run to lead 3-2. The momentum soon shifted in favor of the 20-year old once again, however, as he broke his opponent's serve twice and bagged the last four games of the match to win 6-2, 6-3 and make a victorious debut at the tournament.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The two have not faced off prior to this, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Stefanos Tsitsipas -350 +1.5 (-900) 2 sets (-225) Jack Draper +240 -1.5 (+450) 3 sets (+155)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Draper prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Draper has made considerable progress this year, winning four ATP Challenger titles and scoring his maiden Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon. However, he faces an uphill battle against an accomplished player like Tsitsipas.

Draper boasts of a pretty big serve and him being left-handed only accentuates it. He used it to full effect against Gaston in the first round, hitting a total of 25 winners while making just 14 errors. The Brit's ball-striking has also improved tremendously.

Tsitsipas has years of experience behind him at this point and knows how to execute his game plan, especially against rookies. His backhand, however, has been a liability all year, and he'll need to make sure it isn't targeted too often.

Draper has scored some notable wins this season, defeating higher-ranked players like Jenson Brooksby and Diego Schwartzman en route to his maiden ATP semifinal at Eastbourne. The Brit certainly has the talent, but Tsitsipas should be able to overcome any challenges thrown at him by the youngster to advance further.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

