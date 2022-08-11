Canadian Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 11, 2022

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $5,926,545

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans preview

A rematch is on the cards on Thursday as 10th seed Taylor Fritz will face off against Dan Evans for a second time within a week in the third round of the Canadian Open.

The No. 1 American reigned supreme against his compatriot Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round in Montreal. He also cruised past former World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3 in the opening round.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



He has just won 6-4 to advance to the Third Round.



@OBNmontreal | #OBN22 Taylor Fritz was 0-4 down in the third set.He has just won 6-4 to advance to the Third Round. Taylor Fritz was 0-4 down in the third set. 👀He has just won 6-4 to advance to the Third Round. 👏@OBNmontreal | #OBN22 https://t.co/ma4M32NFbu

Fritz has been on the rise this season. He recently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 owing majorly to his two titles and multiple quarterfinal runs in tournaments over the course of the year.

The American emerged triumphant at the Indian Wells Masters, where he was the home favorite. He defeated Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the final to lift his second career title and first Masters 1000 crown. Fritz later won the Eastbourne International against fellow American Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5).

Omnium Banque Nationale @OBNmontreal



Fritz is the first American male to win the Indian Wells title since Andre Agassi in 2001. Congrts, Taylor!



📸: A day to remember!Taylor Fritz is the champion at Indian Wells, ending Rafael Nadal's unbeaten run in 2022, with 20 wins in a row.Fritz is the first American male to win the Indian Wells title since Andre Agassi in 2001. Congrts, Taylor!📸: @BNPPARIBASOPEN A day to remember! 🎉Taylor Fritz is the champion at Indian Wells, ending Rafael Nadal's unbeaten run in 2022, with 20 wins in a row.Fritz is the first American male to win the Indian Wells title since Andre Agassi in 2001. Congrts, Taylor! 👏🏆📸: @BNPPARIBASOPEN https://t.co/7FP9QfBRpb

The 24-year-old was also a part of the last eight at the claycourt event in Houston, the Dallas Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters and at Wimbledon. Dan Evans, meanwhile, got the better of World No. 8 Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in the second round in Montreal. He bested Filip Krajinovic in his opener in three sets, bageling the Serb in the decider.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



A very happy Dan Evans takes out No. 5 seed Rublev 6-4 6-4!



#OBN22 Pure delightA very happy Dan Evans takes out No. 5 seed Rublev 6-4 6-4! Pure delight 😃A very happy Dan Evans takes out No. 5 seed Rublev 6-4 6-4!#OBN22 https://t.co/uBdMMCPIwx

The Brit hasn’t had too many spectacular results this season. He started the year off by reaching the semifinals of the Sydney International, which has been his best result of 2022 so far. He contested the Nottingham Challenger in June and emerged victorious, defeating Jordan Thompson in the final.

At the Citi Open, Evans reached the quarterfinals after Taylor Fritz retired mid-match 3-6, 7-6 (6), 4-1, citing heat exhaustion, and Evans even saved a match point against Fritz in the second set tiebreak. He was beaten by eventual finalist Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round in Washington DC.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Unfortunately Taylor Fritz is forced to retire in the 3rd set and Dan Evans is through to the



Final score 3-6 7-6 4-1 ret. Such tough conditionsUnfortunately Taylor Fritz is forced to retire in the 3rd set and Dan Evans is through to the #CitiOpen QFFinal score 3-6 7-6 4-1 ret. Such tough conditions 😞Unfortunately Taylor Fritz is forced to retire in the 3rd set and Dan Evans is through to the #CitiOpen QFFinal score 3-6 7-6 4-1 ret. https://t.co/d0SNllHFQ5

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans head-to-head

Fritz and Evans are tied in their head-to-head 1-1. The American overcame the Brit 6-3, 6-2 at the 2021 Italian Open while Evans advanced to the Citi Open quarterfinals after Fritz retired.

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Over & Under Taylor Fritz -200 -2.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-120) Dan Evans +162 +2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from bet365)

Taylor Fritz vs Dan Evans prediction

Fritz will be the favorite to win this encounter. The American has a very strong service game and thus earns quick points against his contemporaries. Fritz served up 11 aces in his previous encounter against Frances Tiafoe.

The Indian Wells champion attacks the corners of his opponent’s side with his powerful forehand to produce winners and the American has significantly improved his movement on the court this season.

Evans, meanwhile, implements a defensive strategy against most opponents. He uses various tactics and volleys regularly but has a weak baseline game and mostly utilizes a slice backhand. Evans will want to ensure he puts up a solid serving performance against the American.

The Brit landed 54% of his first serve against Krajinovic and was taken the distance. If Fritz serves well and takes advantage of Evans' serve and backhand without making too many errors, he will be poised to reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

