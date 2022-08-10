Canadian Open 2022: Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe.

Date: August 10, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Not before 2:30 pm ET, 6:30 pm GMT and 12 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Fritz at the 2022 Australian Open

Compatriots Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe are set to duke it out in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Fritz took on three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the first round. The American dominated proceedings right from the start. He raced to a 5-0 lead in no time. The former World No. 1 finally got on board with a hold of serve, but it was too little, too late.

Fritz easily served out the set to take the opener. Murray played slightly better in the second set, but was still no match for his opponent. The 24-year-old claimed the last four games of the match to notch up a 6-1, 6-3 win. This was also his first victory at the Canadian Open, having failed to get past the opening round in his previous three attempts.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



He dismisses Murray 6-1 6-3 for his maiden win at this event!



#OBN22 A dazzling display from @Taylor_Fritz97 He dismisses Murray 6-1 6-3 for his maiden win at this event! A dazzling display from @Taylor_Fritz97 ✨He dismisses Murray 6-1 6-3 for his maiden win at this event!#OBN22 https://t.co/T30plpPSja

Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Citi Open

Frances Tiafoe was up against World No. 49 Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. With neither player managing to capitalize on their break point chances, the opening set went into a tie-break. The American led 4-0, and even held a set point at 6-5, but went on to lose the set.

The duo refused to concede any ground for most of the second set. Bonzi had to save three set points while serving to stay in the set at 5-4. However, the Frenchman once again faced a set point while serving at 6-5, and was unable to get out of trouble this time. Tiafoe nabbed the second set and took the match to a decider.

Tiafoe was firmly in the driver's seat after this. He jumped to a 4-1 lead in the third set, a deficit from which Bonzi was unable to recover. He soon stepped up to serve for the match, and after saving a couple of break points, completed a 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-3 comeback win.

Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

The two have faced off four times before, with Fritz leading 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at this year's Australian Open in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Taylor Fritz -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 22.5 (-135) Frances Tiafoe +180 -1.5 (+360) Under 22.5 (-105)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Fritz scored a convincing win in the first-round over Murray, while Tiafoe was pushed to the limit by Bonzi. The former hit 29 winners, while the latter blasted 53 of them over the course of his three-set victory. Their error count was also low, indicating they played within the margins and executed their shots to perfection.

Tiafoe could've got the job done in straight sets against Bonzi. Just last week at the Citi Open, he wasted five match points and allowed Nick Kyrgios to make a comeback in their semifinal match to defeat him.

Both players have a similar style of play, with their big serve being complimented by powerful groundstrokes. The duo have improved a fair bit this year, with Fritz winning the biggest title of his career at the Indian Wells Masters. He has been the more consistent player this season and should be able to get past his fellow American.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala