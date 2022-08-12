Canadian Open 2022: Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans.

Date: August 12, 2022.

Tournament: Canadian Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Montreal, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $5,926,545.

Match timing: Not before 6:30 pm ET, 10:30 pm GMT and 4 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18.

Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans preview

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Citi Open.

Tommy Paul and Dan Evans are set to square off in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Canadian Open on Friday.

Paul eased past Vasek Pospisil in the first round and then saved a match point during his upset second-round win over Carlos Alcaraz. The American was up against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the third round.

The duo traded service breaks at the start of the first set. Paul then went on a three-game run to build a 5-3 lead. He had a set point on Cilic's serve in the following game, but was unable to close it out. Nevertheless, the 25-year old served out the next game to clinch the opener.

Paul snagged a break at the start of the second set to lead 2-0. Cilic tried his best, but found it tough to outplay his younger opponent. He had an amazing opportunity to make a comeback in the last game of the match. Cilic had four break points as the American tried to serve out the match.

However, he failed to convert any of them. Paul, on the other hand, closed it out with his very first match point to win 6-4, 6-2 and reach his maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level.

Omnium Banque Nationale @OBNmontreal



backs up his big Alcaraz win by knocking out Cilic 6-4, 6-2



#NBO22 It's a first Masters 1000 final eight! @TommyPaul1 backs up his big Alcaraz win by knocking out Cilic 6-4, 6-2 It's a first Masters 1000 final eight!@TommyPaul1 backs up his big Alcaraz win by knocking out Cilic 6-4, 6-2#NBO22 https://t.co/eEn68y4OYp

Dan Evans at the 2022 Citi Open.

Dan Evans kicked off his Canadian Open challenge with a three-set win over Filip Krajinovic. He then knocked out World No. 8 Andrey Rublev in the second round to set up a third-round clash with Taylor Fritz.

Fritz led 2-0 in the opening set and maintained this lead for most of the set. However, he lost serve while trying to close out the set at 5-3. The set eventually went to a tie-break, which was claimed by Evans.

Fritz stepped up his game as he raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set. He broke his opponent's serve once more to claim it and force a decider. The American trailed 4-2 in the third set, but saved a match point and broke Evans' serve as he tried to close out the match.

Evans didn't lose his focus after the setback. He immediately broke Fritz's serve in the following game and served out the match with ease on his second attempt to win 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Paul and Evans, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Tommy Paul -165 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-115) Dan Evans +130 -1.5 (+280) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Dan Evans prediction

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players have taken out a couple of higher-ranked players en route to the quarterfinals.

Paul showed nerves of steel by saving a match point against Alcaraz in the second round, and was simply outstanding against Cilic in the third round. He finished with 17 winners and nine unforced errors in the previous round, while winning 49% of points on return.

Evans, on the other hand, hit 36 winners and made 23 errors. He'll need to be mindful of his serve going forward, as he hit quite a few double faults in the previous round.

Paul dictated almost every point against Cilic and didn't miss too many of his shots. His groundstrokes often found their mark and won him multiple crucial points. Evans will need to find a way to disrupt the American's rhythm, which he'll likely try to do by moving him all around the court.

However, Paul possesses excellent movement and should be able to deal with it. He has looked quite solid this week and is likely to emerge victorious in this clash.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra