Canadian Open 2023: 5 things to know from the women's singles draw

The women's singles tournament at the Canadian Open promises to be an exciting one with several quality players competing. Defending champion Simona Halep will not be taking part due to her doping suspension. However, there is a lot to look forward to.

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina have gradually become title contenders by default given their consistent performance in 2023. However, the likes of Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Petra Kvitova are capable of contending for the trophy as well, among others.

This year's tournament will see the return of former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki as she looks to compete at the US Open.

The women's singles draw has been made and there are some thrilling matchups to look forward to right from the very beginning of the Canadian Open.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at some of the talking points from the women's singles draw at the WTA 1000 event.

#1 Exciting first-round matches

The opening round of the Canadian Open will not involve any of the top eight seeds but there are a lot of interesting matchups to look out for.

French Open runner-up and 14th seed Karolina Muchova and Anastasia Potapova will lock horns in what is expected to be a thrilling contest given the performances from both players so far this season. While the Czech reached her maiden Grand Slam final, the Russian reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Last year's runner-up Beatriz Haddad Maia will face a tough opening-round fixture as she takes on Paula Badosa, who while facing her injury issues, has also produced some promising performances in 2023.

Venus Williams' clash against Madison Keys will be highly anticipated, as will the match between Marketa Vondrousova and Mayar Sherif. Marta Kostyuk and Zheng Qinwen will square off in what will be expected to be a tightly contested match.

#2 The draws for Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka both suffered third-round exits at last season's Canadian Open but there is a chance of the two meeting in the final given their form in 2023.

Swiatek will face either Zhu Lin or Karolina Pliskova in the second round and neither opponent will be easy to beat, especially the latter at her best. She could take on Karolina Muchova in the Round of 16 in what would be a rematch of the French Open final.

The Pole's potential quarterfinal opponents include Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari while she could be up against the likes of Jessica Pegula or Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka's potential opponents in the early rounds include Petra Martic, Zheng Qinwen, Marta Kostyuk and 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova. She should be able to reach the quarterfinals without much trouble and here, her potential opponents include Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic, while Bianca Andreescu stands a chance as well.

The Belarusian could face a stern test in the semifinals as she could be up against Elena Rybakina.

#3 Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the main draw

Former World No. 1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are both in the main draw of the Canadian Open, with the latter set to play her very first match since the 2020 Australian Open, when she initially announced her retirement.

Williams will take on 13th seed Madison Keys in the first round and the winner will face either Jasmine Paolini or Donna Vekic in the second round.

Caroline Wozniacki is in the same quarter as the American and she will take on a qualifier in the opening round.

#4 The path for the Canadian players

As of now, Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino are the local players in the main draw of the Canadian Open. All three will face qualifiers in the first round of the WTA 1000 event.

Andreescu could face seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the second round in Montreal. If she managed to get the better of the Czech, her chances of reaching the quarterfinals will be very good.

Leylah Fernandez has a tedious second round ahead if she makes it, as she will be up against either Beatriz Haddad Maia or Paula Badosa.

Rebecca Marino will lock horns with sixth seed Coco Gauff if she makes it to the Round of 32.

#5 Potential QF between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina played out a pretty good quarterfinal at Wimbledon, with the latter winning 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2. The two are in the same quarter of the Canadian Open and could lock horns in another quarterfinal if they both make it that far.

While Swiatek should not have much difficulty reaching the last eight, Svitolina would have to beat the likes of Maria Sakkari, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Paula Badosa. However, the Ukrainian has produced some good tennis in recent months and there is a fair chance of her reaching the quarterfinals in Montreal.