Canadian Open 2023: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Semifinal

Date: August 12, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur preview

Davidovich Fokina is into the last four.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina takes on Australia's Alex de Minaur in an unexpected all-unseeded matchup for a place in the Canadian Open final.

World No. 37 Davidovich Fokina continued his dream week in Toronto, seeing off American Mackenzie McDonald. Fresh off his first top-10 hardcourt win against third seed Casper Ruud in the previous round, 'Foki' showed little signs of exhaustion as he dominated proceedings against McDonald.

Dropping four games, the 24-year-old grabbed the opener before running away with the second, where he conceded just two games. He blasted 22 winners and was particularly ruthless on McDonald's second serve, winning 68 percent points.

Davidovich Fokina is now 26-19 on the season and 4-2 at the Canadian Open. Earlier this week, the unseeded Spaniard had seen off JJ Wolf, 13th seed Alexander Zverev, and Ruud for the loss of just one set.

Meanwhile, the 24th-ranked De Minaur upset second seed Daniil Medvedev in the last eight to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal. Competing in his first quarterfinal in the tournament category, the 24-year-old stole the first set in a tie-break after recovering from 5-2 down and saving three set points.

In a topsy-turvy second set, the feisty Australian twice recouped a break of serve, closing out victory in two hours and two minutes to set up a meeting with Davidovich Fokina.

The reigning Acapulco champion is now 31-16 in 2023 and 6-3 at the Canadian Open, having beaten 11th-seed Cameron Norrie, Gabriel Diallo, and eighth-seed Taylor Fritz this week.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina has won two of his three meetings with De Minaur, including their last clash in three sets in the Queen's second round last year.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Alex de Minaur

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur is into his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Both Davidovich Fokina and De Minaur like to dominate opponents from the baseline, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The Spaniard is a big server and fierce hitter off either flank, while De Minaur is more of a counterpuncher, but both players do move well. The Australian takes the edge in terms of hardcourt pedigree, going 143-81 and winning six titles, while Davidovich Fokina is 45-46 on the surface.

Both players have dropped a set in four matches this week, but the more aggressive Davidovich Fokina should take the win.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in three sets