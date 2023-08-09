Canadian Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (13) Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Zverev is into the second round.

Thirteenth seed Alexander Zverev continues his bid for a second Canadian Open when he takes on unseeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the third round.

World No. 16 Zverev opened his campaign against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. In challenging windy conditions, the 2017 champion took the opener for the loss of four games.

In a competitive decider that went the distance, Zverev closed out victory in 104 minutes against the Washington finalist. The German was clutch on serve, especially on his second delivery - winning an impressive 71% of points. Zverev saved the only break point on his serve to improve to 34-18 on the season and 10-3 at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Meanwhile, the 37th-ranked Davidovich Fokina had a more comfortable opening outing against American J.J. Wolf,

After a bagel first set, the Spaniard conceded only two games in the next as he brought up his 23rd win in 42 matches this year. In the process, the 24-year-old got off the mark at the Canadian Open in his third attempt, having stumbled in the opening hurdle in the last two years.

Davidovich Fokina has reached three hardcourt quarterfinals this year (Adelaide 2, Doha, Indian Wells) and another two on the claycourts of Estoril and Barcelona.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Zverev has a commanding 3-0 head-to-head lead over Davidovich Fokina, including 2-0 on hardcourts.

The pair last clashed in the Roland Garros quarterfinals in 2021. This will be their first hardcourt meeting since the Cologne 1 semifinals three years ago.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Davidovich Fokina is off the mark at the Canadian Open.

Zverev and Davidovich Fokina have similar game styles: both serve big, hit powerfully off either flank, and move well, particularly Zverev, considering his height.

However, the German takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 212-101 record and 13 titles, including one at the Canadian Open. Davidovich Fokina, by contrast, is only 42-46 on the surface.

Both men are coming off contrasting wins in the opening round. Nevertheless, Zverev's superior record and familiarity with conditions at the Canadian Open should stand him in good stead as he seeks to reach his first quarterfinal since 2019.

Pick: Zverev to win in three sets