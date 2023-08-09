Canadian Open 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

McDonald at the Wimbledon Championships

Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round of the Canadian Open.

Rublev, who is making his fourth appearance at the Canadian Open, has just won one match at the tournament and holds a 1-3 record in the event, excluding qualifying. His best result at the event has been the Round of 16, which he achieved in the 2021 event. Rublev suffered a second-round exit at last year's event.

Rublev will be opening his North American hard-court campaign at the event. The Russian last played at the European Open, where he suffered a surprise second-round exit, losing to Daniel Altmaier. Rublev currently has a 40-15 record this season and has picked up a pair of titles in Bastad and Monte-Carlo.

McDonald, on the other hand, moved into the second round after beating Aslan Karatsev in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. He dropped serve in the first game but broke right back to even it. He broke serve again to consolidate a lead and hold out to seal the first set.

A similar pattern followed in the second set, with McDonald getting broken again to go down 1-3. He then bounced back to even it out at 3-3 and then clinched a crucial break at 4-4 to serve out the match and seal victory in an hour and 44 minutes.

McDonald will look to secure some wins as he continues his journey to the US Open. Last week, he reached the second round of the Citi Open, losing to Grigor Dimitrov. He will be hopeful for a different result this time.

Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

They are tied in their head-to-head 1-1. McDonald won their first meeting at the 2019 Australian Open. Rublev leveled terms in their latest meeting in Dubai last year.

Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Andrey Rublev Mackenzie McDonald

The odds will be updated once available.

Andrey Rublev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Rublev is the favorite

Rublev will be the favorite going into the match. The 25-year-old is likely to dominate the baseline rallies with his powerful forehand, though McDonald's on-the-rise playstyle has the ability to change the trend.

McDonald will also look to get closer to the net. The rallies are going to be fast-paced and none of the players will be keen to give an inch. Rublev should move through.

Pick: Rublev to win.