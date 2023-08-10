Canadian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs (7) Jannik Sinner

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 10, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner preview

Andy Murray in action at the Canadian Open

Andy Murray will take on seventh seed Jannik Sinner in the third round of the Canadian Open on Thursday, August 10.

The Brit has produced a few promising performances so far in 2023 and has had a pretty decent run so far in Toronto. He was drawn against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and beat him 7-6(3), 6-0 to set up a second-round clash against Max Purcell, who beat tenth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Murray won a tight opening set via a tiebreak but the Aussie made a decisive break in the second to win it 6-3 and force the match into a decider. The final set saw the Brit a break down but he bounced back and even had a match point at 5-4. He eventually won the set 7-5 to book his place in the third round in Toronto.

Jannik Sinner has produced some impressive performances so far this season, most notably reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon. The Italian did not compete in another tournament before the Canadian Open.

Seeded seventh at the Masters 1000 event, Sinner received a walkover to the second round where he was up against compatriot Matteo Berrettini in what was the very first meeting between the two.

The 21-year-old saved five break points in the opening set before making the decisive break in the last game to win it 6-4. He broke Berrettini's serve early in the second set and this turned out to be decisive as he went on to win 6-3 and book his place in the Rond of 16 at the Canadian Open.

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 1-1. Their last encounter came in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, with Sinner winning 7-5, 6-2.

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray +270 +1.5 (+100) Under 22.5 (-150) Jannik Sinner -375 -1.5 (-140) Over 22.5 (+105)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Andy Murray vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win but Murray's experience and recent promising performances should not be written off.

The Brit has served six aces so far in Toronto and has won 72 out of 106 points on his first serve. He has also produced 35 winners while hitting 23 unforced errors. Murray may not be the same hard-court player he once was but he still moves well on the surface. The Brit will have to be as mentally strong as he can and hit fewer unforced errors if he is to defeat Sinner.

The Italian was very strong on his first serve in his match against Matteo Berrettini, serving ten aces while winning 34 out of 41 points. He also hit 22 winners compared to a meager tally of seven unforced errors. Sinner will look to attack from the start and put pressure on Murray. His aggression and on-court movement will come in handy and the Brit is bound to have a tough time coping with him.

Sinner looks in pretty good touch at the moment and should be able to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Pick: Sinner to win in three sets