Canadian Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Date: August 7, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Murray opens his Canada Open campaign on Monday.

Andy Murray takes on Italian Lorenzo Sonego in an all-unseeded opening-round clash at the Canada Masters in Toronto.

World No. 44 Murray is coming off a second-round run at Washington DC last week, where he lost to top seed Taylor Fritz in three sets. That dropped his season win-loss record to 10-11 after he had opened his campaign at the ATP 500 tournament with a win over Brendan Nakashima.

The three-time Grand Slam winner hasn't had deep runs on the ATP Tour this season except for a final appearance in Doha (lost to Daniil Medvedev). However, he has sizzled on the Challenger Tour, winning titles in Nottingham, Surbiton, and Aix-en-Provence.

Murray has a 26-7 record at the Canadian Open, winning the title in 2009, 2010, and 2015. In his only appearance at the tournament since then, the 36-year-old lost in the first round last year.

Meanwhile, the 41st-ranked Sonego has had a better season than Murray, dropping to 19-20 following a semifinal run at Umag last month. The 28-year-old has reached two hardcourt quarterfinals in 2023 - Montpellier and Dubai - and also reached the fourth round at the Miami Masters.

Sonego lost on his Canadian Open debut in 2021 (to Ugo Humbert) and didn't take part in the tournament last year.

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Murray won his lone meeting with Sonego in the Doha opening round this year in a third-set tiebreak. This will be their second clash on hardcourt.

Andy Murray vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Sonego is looking to get off the mark at the Canadian Open.

Andy Murray undoubtedly takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourts.

Murray has won 492 matches on the surface and has an impressive 34 titles - three of them at the Canadian Open. Sonego, meanwhile, is only 47-58 on the surface, winning one title.

Murray is undoubtedly playing his best tennis post a near career-ending hip surgery in 2018. Although he hasn't played much at the Canadian Open in recent years, his hardcourt run this year and his impressive performance against Fritz at Washington this week should stand him in good stead.

Expect the Scot to take a straightforward win, as Sonego hasn't played a hardcourt match in nearly four months and is winless at the Canadian Open.

Pick: Murray to win in straight sets.