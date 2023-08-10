Canadian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (15) Liudmila Samsonova

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: Thursday, August 10

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Aryna Sabalenka will take on another big ball-striker in the form of Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Sabalenka, the second seed at this year's tournament, opened her campaign with a tight two-set win over Petra Martic. The Belarusian was particularly tested in the second set, but came through in a tiebreaker 7-5.

The 6-3, 7-6(5) win saw Sabalenka improve her win-loss record for the season to 41-8, making her just the second player to go beyond 40 after Iga Swiatek.

Samsonova made the semifinals in Washinton last week.

Samsonova, meanwhile, is looking to build on her showing at Washington last week, where she beat the likes of Marta Kostyuk and Danielle Collins en route to the semifinals.

The Russian has backed that up with two solid wins over Katerina Siniakova and Qinwen Zheng here in Montreal to improve her 2023 record to 21-17.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Sabalenka and Samsonova have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Their latest meeting came at the Adelaide International earlier this year, with the Belarusian eking out a win on that occasion.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Sabalenka is the second seed

Aryna Sabalenka and Liudmila Samsonova possess similarly power-packed games and like being in charge of their encounters.

Neither player, however, has played at their top level in the tournament so far. The serving numbers — with the first-serve percentage floating in the low 50s for both women — have been especially lacking.

The Belarusian did, however, thunder down 13 aces in her one match. With there little to separate her and Samsonova off the ground, first-serve numbers could be the deciding factor. Sabalenka packs a bigger punch in that department and solid first-serve percentages could help her sail through.

Prediction: Sabalenka to win in three sets