Canadian Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez preview

In a battle of southpaws, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Leylah Fernandez will locks horn in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Haddad Maia, who is the 11th seed at this year's tournament, came in not having played any matches since her heartbreaking retirement against Elena Rybakina at the Wimbledon Championships. Her comfortable 6-4, 6-2 first-round win over Magdalena Frech, however, seems to have put the questions about her fitness to rest for now.

The Brazilian has quietly put together a career-best season, where she broke into the top 10 of the world rankings and made her first Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open.

Fernandez will be bolstered by the home advantage.

Fernandez, meanwhile, continues to battle with poor form. The Canadian has won back-to-back main-draw matches only a handful of times this season and has seen her ranking plummet to No. 81.

Playing at home, she looked inspired in her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Peyton Stearns in the first round. She also posted a few encouraging wins over the likes of Bernarda Pera and Katie Boulter in Washington last week and will now look to build on the momentum.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Haddad Maia and Fernandez have split their previous two meetings, so the current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of the duo's meetings came on outdoor harcourt last year.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Beatriz Haddad Maia Leylah Fernandez

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Haddad Maia is playing in her first tournament since Wimbledon.

Leylah Fernandez and Beatriz Haddad Maia possess similarly strong lefty serves — both women won over 75% first-serve points in their respective openers — and will look to win a fair few easy points points behind the delivery.

That said, Haddad Maia has shown greater intent with her baseline game in recent months and the quick courts in Montreal reward aggressive play. She will step out and look to dictate rallies from the baseline.

A standout aspect of Fernandez's game during her breakthrough 2021 US Open run was her refusal to back off from the baseline even in the face of pressure. Her buggy-whip forehand helped her absorb a lot of pace and go for winners when she stepped up.

The same mindset, however, has been lacking in her game since. The home fans will look to get behind Fernandez, but it will again come down to her willingness to take on the ball early. Unless she can do that and take charge, Haddad Maia will roll through.

Prediction: Haddad Maia to win in three sets