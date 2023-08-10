Canadian Open 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (15) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: August 10, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with World No. 19 Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Thursday (August 10).

Following a first-round bye, Alcaraz commenced his quest for a maiden title here against Ben Shelton. The Spaniard needed to save three break points right off the bat in the first set before eking out a hold of serve.

Alcaraz then snagged a break to go 3-1 up and remained in front until the end of the set to take it. Neither player got close to a break point in the second set, which went to a tie-break. The World No. 1 came out on top in it to win the match 6-3, 7-6(3).

Hurkacz, meanwhile, defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets to make it to the second round, where he was up against Miomir Kecmanovic. The two were evenly matched for most of the first set, but it was the Pole who blinked first as he got broken towards the end to lose the opener.

Kecmanovic was able to keep up with Hurkacz at the start of the second set, but the latter soon ran away with the match. The Pole bagged the last three games of the set to clinch it. He didn't let go of the momentum after that as he dished out a bagel in the third set to wrap up a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 comeback win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Hurkacz 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Miami Open in two tight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Citi Open

Hurkacz needed some time to get going in the previous round, but there was no stopping him once he took control of the match. He hit 25 aces and a total of 50 winners.

Alcaraz needed some time to shake off the rust as well before playing a solid match to defeat Shelton.

Their previous meeting at last year's Miami Open was a close affair. Hurkacz's big serving didn't help him out in the end as Alcaraz managed to edge him out in two tie-breaks. The World No. 1 is more consistent from the baseline and with his variety, he's likely to keep the Pole on his toes.

Hurkacz did reach the final here last year, but he has been far from convincing this season. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has been dominating the tour. The 20-year-old does struggle against big servers occasionally, but given his problem-solving skills, he should be able to book his place in the last eight.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.