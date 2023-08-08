Canadian Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter preview

Recent title-winners Coco Gauff and Katie Boulter will locks horn in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Gauff, who is the sixth seed at this year's tournament, comes into the tournament fresh off having lifted her biggest career trophy at the Citi Open. She beat the likes of Maria Sakkari. Liudmila Samsonova and Belinda Bencic en-route to the title and improved her season's win-loss to 31-12 in the process.

The youngster will look to build on her run in Washington, but will need to be wary of her tricky first opponent.

Boulter won her first title at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Boulter, for her part, enjoyed a successful summer at home by winning her frist WTA Tour title at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne before making the third round at Wimbledon.

The Brit's 30-13 win-loss for the 2023 season is a career-best and she has already won a fair few matches in Montreal this week. After come through qualifying, she beat home hope Rebecca Marino comfortably in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, in the opening round.

Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Boulter leads Gauff in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Brit came through a tough three-set battle in their only previous meeting, which came at the 2021 Gippsland Trophy.

Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff Katie Boulter

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Katie Boulter prediction

Gauff recently lifted the trophy in Washington.

Both Coco Gauff and Katie Boulter possess a big weapon in the form of their serve, but that is pretty much where the similarities between the two players end.

While Boulter is an aggressive player who likes to win quick, easy points from the back court, Gauff relies on her footspeed and defensive prowess to wear opponents down.

That said, the American has spoken about her intent to do away with the passive approach. Her newfound aggression was somewhat on display during her run in Washington, but there is definite room for improvement.

Boulter's big game can at times come apart when pitted against consistent tennis and while the conditions should favor her playing style, Gauff's confidence-high and recent serving form — she has hit 25-plus aces in her last four matches — should see her sail through.

Prediction: Gauff to win in three sets