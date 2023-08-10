Canadian Open 2023: Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Coco Gauff vs (9) Marketa Vondrousova

Date: August 10, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Citi Open.

World No. 7 Coco Gauff will square off against reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Thursday.

Following a first-round bye, Gauff took on Katie Boulter in the second round. The teenager was off to a fast start as she broke her opponent's twice to go 4-0 up. The Brit then put up a fight by claiming the next couple of games.

The momentum swung back in Gauff's favor once again as she bagged the next two games to clinch the opener. She raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and broke Boulter's serve once again towards the end to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Vondrousova moved past Mayar Sherif in straight sets to set up a second round clash against former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki. The first set was rather routine as the Czech broke the 33-year-old's serve twice to capture it.

Vondrousova led 3-0 in the second set, but Wozniacki dug deep to level the score. She was unable to maintain the same intensity until the end as the Czech swept the last three games of the match to win 6-2, 7-5.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

Gauff leads Vondrousova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Marketa Vondrousova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Coco Gauff vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Gauff barely broke a sweat to defeat Boulter. Vondrousova was cruising to an easy win against Wozniacki, when her level dipped a bit. However, she quickly regained momentum before things got out of control. The Czech played defensively but still racked up a considerable amount of unforced errors.

Both players are on a winning streak at the moment. Vondrousova has now won nine straight matches, starting with her title-winning run at Wimbledon. Gauff has extended her unbeaten run to five matches following her triumph at last week's Citi Open.

With both of them being in good form, this match has the potential to swing either way. Vondrousova is a crafty player and is able to mix up her shots really well. Her lefty serve is also an asset. Gauff's court coverage should help her immensely in this match, as the Czech is likely to drag her all over the place.

Gauff's forehand has been relatively stable, with her serve also working quite well. Their previous encounter went the distance, with the teenager gaining the upper hand in the final set to taste victory. While one can't count out Vondrousova, the American youngster will have a slight edge heading into this contest.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.