Canadian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur

Date: August 11, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will square off against World No. 18 Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Medvedev defeated Matteo Arnaldi in straight sets to make the third round, where another Italian, Lorenzo Musetti awaited him. The first set was rather routine, with the Russian dictating the play and claiming the set with a single break of serve in his favor.

Medvedev took an early lead in the second set as well to go 3-1 up. Musetti showed signs of a fightback by bagging two games in a row to level the score. The Russian then snagged another break to put himself ahead. He maintained the lead this time to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

De Minaur ousted Cameron Norrie and Gabriel Diallo to set up a third-round date against World No. 9 Taylor Fritz. The Australian was off to a slow start as he fell behind 5-1 in the first set. However, he then staged an incredible comeback by saving a couple of set points to eventually claim the set in the tie-break.

Fritz shook off the disappointment to clinch the second set and level the proceedings, but his level dropped considerably in the decider. De Minaur lost just one game in the third set to win the match 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Medvedev leads de Minaur 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Australian won their previous encounter at the 2022 Paris Masters in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev Alex de Minaur

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Medvedev made light work of Musetti to reach his seventh quarterfinal on hardcourts this season. While he won 82% of his first serve points, he was a bit vulnerable on second serve and threw in five double faults as well. The Russian came out on top in most baseline exchanges too.

De Minaur's impeccable defense helped him score a memorable win over Frtiz. He has now reached his maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level, five years after competing in one for the first time.

While de Minaur snapped his losing streak to score his first win over Medvedev last year, it's unlikely that he'll repeat the feat. The Russian has won 26 of his last 27 matches on hardcourts, with his only loss coming to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Indian Wells Masters.

Given Medvedev's stellar record on the surface this season, it's tough to see de Minaur getting the better of him this time around.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.