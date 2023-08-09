Canadian Open 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (16) Lorenzo Musetti

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 10, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Medvedev is up and running at the Canadian Open.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the Canadian Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

World No. 3 Medvedev opened his quest for a second title at the tournament with a facile win over Italy's Matteo Arnaldi. Playing his first match since making his maiden Wimbledon semifinal last month, the 2021 champion took little time transitioning to hardcourt.

Medvedev dropped only two games as he blitzed through the first set. He faced more resistance from the Italian in the second but clinched the 12-game set to bring up victory in 86 minutes. He's now 47-9 on the season and an impressive 8-1 at the tournament.

It was an impressive performance from the Russian as he saved all three break points and blasted 29 winners to set up a meeting with another Italian.

Meanwhile, the 19th-ranked Musetti faced a far tougher second-round outing against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. After dropping the first set 4-6, Musetti won a 12-game second set to restore parity.

He continued his ascendancy in the decider - conceding four games - to improve to 28-18 on the season. Earlier this week, the 21-year-old beat Yoshihito Nishioka and is now 2-0 at the Canadian Open.

Musetti has been in decent form this year, making two semifinals and six quarterfinals. He's coming off a last-eight run in Hamburg.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Musetti is 2-0 at the Canadian Open.

Both Medvedev and Musetti have similar gamestyles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement, especially Medvedev for his height.

However, the Russian undoubtedly takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 246-81 record and 18 titles. Musetti, meanwhile, is only 36-37 on the surface, winning one title.

Musetti's singlehanded backhand can be a formidable weapon, but Medvedev should do enough to take the win, considering the banner season he's having.

Pick: Medvedev in straight sets