Canadian Open 2023: Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Elina Svitolina vs (Q) Danielle Collins

Date: August 8, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins preview

Elina Svitolina at the 2023 Citi Open.

World No. 26 Elina Svitolina will take on 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Tuesday.

Svitolina's first tournament since her return from maternity leave this year was the Charleston Open. She gave a good account of herself, but lost to Yulia Putintseva in the first round. The Ukrainian failed to get past the opening hurdle at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open as well.

Svitolina then rediscovered her groove at the Strasbourg Open, where she went on to win the title as well. She continued her good run of form at the French Open and made it to the last eight. The 28-year's old first match on grass didn't go as planned as she lost to teenager Linda Fruhvirtova rather meekly in Birmingham.

That didn't affect Svitolina at all as she went on a tear at Wimbledon. She defeated Venus Williams, Elise Mertens, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek to reach the semifinals at the venue for the second time. The Ukrainian then lost to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets.

Svitolina reached the quarterfinals of last week's Citi Open. She scored wins over Azarenka and Daria Kasatkina before going down to Jessica Pegula in three sets.

Collins' ranking has taken a hit due to her disappointing results this season. As such, she had to go through the qualifiers at the Canadian Open. She faced former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard in the first round of qualifying and got past her in three sets.

Collins then faced Emina Bektas for a spot in the main draw. After claiming the first set, she lost a closely fought second set in the tie-break. The American then held her nerve in the deciding set to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-5.

Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Collins leads Svitolina 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2020 Brisbane International in straight sets.

Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Elina Svitolina Danielle Collins

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Elina Svitolina vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 Citi Open.

Collins was thoroughly tested by Bektas by managed to edge her out in the end to secure her spot in the main draw. It has been a tough year for the American and now she hasn't been handed an easy opener either.

After a tough start to her comeback, Svitolina has been in great form. Her only disappointing loss over the last few weeks has been a first-round exit from Birmingham. The last time she faced Collins, she was on the receiving end of a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown.

Given their recent results, things are likely to be different this time around. Svitolina is capable of handing big-hitters like Collins and based on her form, she should be able to move on to the next round.

Pick: Elina Svitolina to win in straight sets.