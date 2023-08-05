Canadian Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Milos Raonic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs (WC) Milos Raonic

Date: August 7, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Round of 64

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Milos Raonic preview

Raonic at this year's Wimbledon

Frances Tiafoe will square off against former No.3 Milos Raonic in the first round of the Canadian Open.

Tiafoe is coming off the Citi Open, where he lost to Dan Evans in the quarterfinals. Evans managed to put on a great attacking display against Tiafoe on Friday night and broke early in each set to take out the local favorite.

The American has been playing some great tennis this year and also managed to break the top 10 after he won in Stuttgart. Tiafoe is currently 32-12 so far this year along with 2 titles. His victories came on the clay in Houston, and on the grass in Stuttgart.

Frances Tiafoe is making his sixth appearance at the Canadian Open. His best results at the tournament came in 2018 and 2021, where he reached the Round of 16. He will look to make a bigger impact this time and continue his charge up the rankings in the hope of securing a top 8 seeding at the US Open.

Milos Raonic, on the other hand, will continue his injury comeback at the Canadian Open. Raonic is coming off a long injury layoff, having missed the complete 2022 season, and will be playing only his third tournament this year. The Canadian played s' Hertogenbosch and Wimbledon during the grass season and was able to pick up a win each in both tournaments.

Raonic is making his 11th appearance at the tournament. His best result came in the 2013 edition when he made the final but hasn't made it past the second round since 2016. He has a 12-10 record at the event.

Frances Tiafoe vs Milos Raonic head-to-head

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head 1-0. Their only matchup occurred at the 2018 Canadian Open when Tiafoe won 7-6 6-4 6-1.

Frances Tiafoe vs Milos Raonic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Frances Tiafoe Milos Raonic

The odds will be updated once available.

Frances Tiafoe vs Milos Raonic prediction

Tiafoe at the Citi Open

Tiafoe will be the favorite going into this match. Although the American hasn't been able to make much of a mark at the Canadian Open, he is playing some of the best tennis of his life.

Tiafoe's forehand and variety will cause the tall Canadian trouble. Further, Raonic's lack of matchplay will hurt him when playing a player of Tiafoe's caliber. Tiafoe should move through comfortably.

Pick: Tiafoe to win