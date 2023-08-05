Canadian Open 2023: Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks preview

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Gael Monfils and Christopher Eubanks are set to duke it out in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Monfils returned to action from an injury hiatus at the Indian Wells Masters, but lost to Jordan Thompson in the first round. He lost in the first round of his next three tournaments as well. The Frenchman scored his first win of the season at the French Open.

Monfils edged past Sebastian Baez in a tough five-set encounter to begin his campaign in Paris. Unfortunately, the match took a toll on him and he was forced to withdraw from the tournament. The 36-year old then returned to action at the Atlanta Open but failed to get past the opening hurdle.

Monfils then headed to Washington for the Citi Open. He knocked out Bjorn Fratangelo and Alexander Bublik to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor.

Eubanks is currently in the midst of a breakthrough season. His rose to prominence at the Miami Open, where he reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier. He didn't compete that much on clay, but made some noise during the grass swing.

Eubanks captured his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Open and continued his winning ways at Wimbledon. He reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal there, but lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets. The American then made it to the last eight of the Atlanta Open, but made a second round exit from the Citi Open.

Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Gael Monfils Christopher Eubanks

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Gael Monfils vs Christopher Eubanks prediction

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open.

Monfils won consecutive matches for the first time this season at the Citi Open. The Frenchman will be aiming to build upon his run from that tournament. His athleticism remains as good as ever and he's able to keep up with his younger opponents.

Eubanks will largely rely on his serve to set the tone for the match. If Monfils is able to get a crack at it, he might be able to put the American under some pressure.

Monfils has done quite well at the Canadian Open in the past, having reached the semifinals on two occasions. Eubanks, on the other hand, will be making his debut here. The American has momentum on his side, having performed at a decent level since the last month. As such, he'll be expected to advance further.

Pick: Christopher Eubanks to win in three sets.