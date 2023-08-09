Canadian Open 2023: Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs (Q) Marcos Giron

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron preview

Rune is into the second round.

Third seed Holger Rune will open his quest for a first Canadian Open title against American qualifier Marcos Giron.

World No. 6 Rune is coming off a maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance to improve to 37-13 on the season. He has had strong performances at the Majors this year, reaching the second week at the Australian Open and the last eight at Roland Garros.

Not to mention, the 20-year-old has performed strongly in Masters 1000 tournaments, too, reaching the final at Monte-Carlo and Rome. Moreover, he successfully defended his Munich title and has made three other semifinals.

Rune is 1-1 at the Canadian Masters, losing in the second round to eventual winner Pablo Carreno Busta.

Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Marcos Giron emerged from qualifying and downed Emil Ruusuvuori in straight sets to open his account at the Canadian Open. It was a hard-fought clash that required two tiebreaks, but the American emerged supreme to improve to 17-19 in 2023.

Earlier this season, the 30-year-old made the quarterfinals at Auckland, Dallas, Delray Beach and Munich. He arrived at the Canadian Open on a two-match losing streak, including an opening-round loss at Wimbledon. However, he returned to winning ways for his first win at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Rune lost his only meeting with Giron in the opening round at Wimbledon last year. This will be their first clash on hardcourt.

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron odds

Holger Rune vs Marcos Giron prediction

Giron is off the mark at the Canadian Open.

Rune has a formidable game with big serves, powerful hitting off either flank and elite movement. Giron has similar weapons, but consistency is not his forte.

Moreover, Rune takes the edge in terms of experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 47-24 record and two titles. Meanwhile, Giron is 50-54 record on the surface.

The Dane is in the midst of a fine season, making deep runs at Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events. Giron might have beaten Rune in their only meeting last year, but the Dane is a much-improved player now and should take a comfortable win.

Pick: Rune in straight sets