Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (Q) Danielle Collins

Tournament: Canadian Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Date: August 11, 2023

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview

Swiatek is into the last eight in Montreal.

Top seed Iga Swiatek takes on American qualifier Danielle Collins as she seeks a place in the Canadian Open semifinal.

World No. 1 Swiatek faced an expectedly tough outing against Karolina Muchova in the third round, in what was a repeat of the pair's three-set Roland Garros final this year.

The 22-year-old Pole made a characteristically brisk start - dropping only one game to pocket the opener. Muchova, though, wasn't going anywhere - clinching the second set 6-4 to force a decider.

Swiatek, though, regained control of proceedings - producing a 6-4 set of her own to complete victory in a match that took nine hours to complete due to two rain delays.

With her tour-leading 49th win of the sesason, Swiatek will remain No. 1 next week for a 72nd straight week - the 10th longest streak in WTA rankings history. Earlier, she had beaten Karolina Pliskova in the opening round to improve to 2-0 at the Canadian Open.

Meanwhile, the 48th-ranked Collins had a far more straightforward outing in the third round than Swiatek, seeing off 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

After conceding just two games in the opener, Collins continued her ascendancy in the second set. She dropped three more games to see off the left-hander and improve to 13-13 on the season and 5-2 at the Canadian Open.

Earlier, she beat Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina in the first round and eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the second.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Swiatek has won two of her three meetings with Collins, including the pair's last clash in the Doha second round this year - where the Pole dropped just one game.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Danielle Collins

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction

Collins is into her first Canada Open quarterfinal.

Both players are quintessentially baseliners and hit the ball hard, but Swiatek, obviously, has the edge.

The Pole is one of the biggest servers and powerful hitters on the WTA Tour and is renowned for her metronomic consistency, especially at the business end of big tournaments.

Swiatek hasn't been at her fluent best this week in Montreal - dropping a set in two matches - while Collins is yet to drop one in three outings.

Despite the wallopping she handed Collins in the pair's last meeting in Doha, Swiatek lost to the American in the Australian Open semifinal last year. Nevertheless, this is the Pole's match to lose.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets