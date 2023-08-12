Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (4) Jessica Pegula

Date: August 12, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula preview

Swiatek at the 2023 Poland Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the 2023 Canadian Open on Saturday.

Swiatek knocked out Karolina Pliskova and Karolina Muchova to reach the quarterfinals. She was up against 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins for a spot in the last four.

Swiatek led by a double break in the first set, but Collins stopped her from closing out the set on her first attempt. Nevertheless, she got the job done on her second try. But the American is a fighter and rallied from a break down in the second set to take it.

Swiatek took control of the reins once again after that and bossed around Collins in the third set to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Pegula ousted Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini to set up a quarterfinal showdown against her doubles partner Coco Gauff. The older American nabbed the first set, but her younger compatriot leveled the proceedings by claiming the second set.

Pegula led 3-1 in the deciding set, but Gauff once again dug deep to get back on serve. In the end, the 29-year old swept the last three games of the match to wrap up a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula head-to-head

Swiatek leads Pegula 5-2 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at the 2020 Qatar Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Jessica Pegula

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula prediction

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 French Open.

Both needed three sets to win their respective quarterfinal bouts. For Swiatek, it was her second straight match that went the distance. Despite not being at her best, it's not that easy to get the better of the World No. 1.

Pegula dropped her first set of the week against Gauff, but came out on top to snap her younger opponent's unbeaten run. The American has had a tough time against Swiatek in the past.

After winning their first meeting, Pegula lost the next four. She finally got the better of Swiatek earlier this year at the United Cup. However, the World No. 1 then scored a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory the last time they met, which was at the Qatar Open.

Pegula is a tough opponent to wear down given her consistent and heavy shots, but Swiatek manages to do that with ease. The Pole has managed to overcome some shaky play to make it so far and could do the same once again to reach the final.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.