Canadian Open 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Jannik Sinner vs (PR) Gael Monfils

Date: August 11, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview

Sinner at the 2023 Wimbledon.

World No. 8 Jannik Sinner will take on Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Canadian Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Sinner was up against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini in the second round. The 21-year-old eased past his compatriot in straight sets to set up an exciting third round showdown against three-time Major champion Andy Murray.

Unfortunately, the match didn't come to fruition as Murray was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. The Brit is likely to miss next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati too. His walkover thus gave Sinner a free pass into the quarterfinals.

Monfils knocked out Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round, where he faced Aleksandar Vukic. The Frenchman was in control of the match from start to finish, and all he needed was a break of serve in each set to win the contest 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Sinner leads Monfils 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter at the 2021 Sofia Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils odds

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown.

Monfils played one of his best matches since his comeback to notch his best result this season after winning three matches in a row for the first time. He didn't drop his serve even once against Vukic and faced only a couple of break points as well.

Monfils also rained down nine aces and won 87% of his first serve points. His strong serving performance was complimented by his ground game as he accumulated 24 winners.

Sinner didn't get a chance to test himself against Murray, but he competed quite well against Berrettini. He has been able to deal with Monfils fairly well, as seen in his positive head-to-head record against the Frenchman.

Sinner's heavy weight of shot and clean ballstriking leaves Monfils scrambling. The French veteran has played really well all week and even knocked out a top 10 players in the form of Tsitsipas.

Sinner could face a stiff challenge in the quarterfinals, but the young Italian should be able to extend his winning record against Monfils.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.