Canadian Open 2023: Jennifer Brady vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Jelena Ostapenko vs Jennifer Brady

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Jennifer Brady vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Jennifer Brady continues her comeback and will take on Jelena Ostapenko in an exiciting opening round contest at the 2023 Canadian Open.

The American, who returned to competition after a two-year plus gap in Washington earlier in the week, has a 1-1 win-loss for the season. She beat Anhelina Kalinina in Citi Open first round before bowing out to Madison Keys.

Jelena Ostapenko will be the favorite on paper.

Ostapenko, for her part, has enjoyed a successful season in 2023 so far. She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne to start the year and lifted a sixth career title on the grasscourts of Birmingham.

The Latvian has not played since making a secon-round exit at Wimbledon, but possesses the sort of power-packed game needed to do well in the quick conditions here in Montreal. A solid 27-14 win-loss for the season also bodes well for Ostapenko's prospects.

Jennifer Brady vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Brady and Ostapenko have split their previous four meetings, so their current head-to-head stands a 2-2 deadlock. The two have not met each other on the Tour since 2021.

Jennifer Brady vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Jennifer Brady Jelena Ostapenko

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jennifer Brady vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Jennifer Brady is playing in just her third match since her comeback.

Both Jelena Ostapneko and Jennifer Brady possess similar baseline-oriented games and enjoy dictating rallies from the back court. The Latvian, however, packs a slight extra punch in her groundstrokes given her raw power.

Ostapenko is known for her aggressive play and will likely go big on every shot. Brady will need to be prepared for this style of play, as she experienced a similar challenge in her Citi Open match against Madison Keys.

To succeed, Brady should focus on staying aggressive and utilizing her lethal forehand in the rallies. Additionally, she should target Ostapenko's second serve, which has been a weakness for her in previous losses. Winning points behind the second serve will be crucial for Brady to gain an advantage in the match.

All things considered, Brady may still have a few chinks in the armour, especially in her movement and defence. Against an aggressive opponent like Ostapenko, they may come to the fore.

Prediction: Ostapenko to win in two tight sets