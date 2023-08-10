Canadian Open 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Danielle Collins

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Date: August 9, Wednesday

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Leylah Fernandez vs Danielle Collins preview

Leylah Fernandez will take on the big-hitting American Danielle Collins in an exciting third-round encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Fernandez, who is playing in the third round at her home event for the first time, is fresh off a big upset win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Canadian took nearly three hours to get the better of the Brazilian, overcoming a second-set stumble to prevail 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.

Having come into the tournament with a modest 20-17 win-loss for the season, Fernandez has seemed to have found some form, having won back-to-back main draw matches for the first time since January.

Danielle Collins, on the other hand, has also put together an impressive run here in Montreal. The American, who had to come through the qualification rounds, has defeated quality opponents like Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari in her last two matches.

While she lost in the final round of qualifying to Kimberly Birell in Montreal, the Kazakh was given entry into the main draw as a lucky loser. Making the most of the opportunity, she posted her 20th win of the season against Bernada Pera in the opening round.

Much like her opponent, the run also marks a fresh start for Collins, who was a poor 10-13 in terms of matches won-lost in 2023.

Leylah Fernandez vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Fernandez and Collins have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Leylah Fernandez vs Danielle Collins prediction

Fernandez will look to make the most of the home advantage.

The second-round contest will pit Collins' raw power against Fernandez's heavier groundstrokes and lefty variety.

The Canadian has made great use of her lefty slider, winning over 70 percent of her first serve points in the two matches that she has played so far. The stat is especially impressive given the fact that both her opponents — Haddad Maia and Stearns — like being aggressive and going for their returns.

Fernandez can expect much of the same from Collins. The youngster has shown her ability to use pace coming from the other end to her advantage and if she can hold on to her position on the baseline, the same could well frustrate Collins.

The American is vulnerable to going off kilter for extended periods in matches. Against an inspired opponent such as Fernandez, such lapses could cost her the match.

Prediction: Fernandez to win in two tight sets