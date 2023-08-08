Canadian Open 2023: Lorenzo Musetti vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Lorenzo Musetti vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Lorenzo Musetti vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Kokkinakis at the Atlanta Open

World No. 19 Lorenzo Musetti will face off against Thanasi Kokkinakis for a spot in the Candian Open Round of 16.

Musetti beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-1 to open his campaign at the Canadian Open. The Italian won 86 percent of his first serve and hit 11 aces to help him secure a comfortable victory in one hour and 31 minutes. Musetti is making his first appearance at the Canadian Open and is off to a great start.

Musetti is currently 27-18 for the year but hasn't been able to clinch a title. He last played at the European Open Hamburg, where he lost to Laslo Djere in the quarterfinals. Musetti's best results have been semifinal finishes at Barcelona and Bastad. He also picked up a notable win over Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo.

Thanasi Kokkinakis moved into the second round after beating Zhizhen Zhang 7-5, 6-4. Kokkinakis broke Zhang's serve in the last game of both sets to seal a place in the second round. Kokkinakis had come into the main draw after winning two matches in the qualifying draw against Borna Gojo and Constant Lestienne.

World No. 86 Kokkinakis is currently 14-11 this year. The Australian came to Toronto after losing to Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Citi Open. He also played at the Atlanta Open, where he lost to compatriot Alex de Minaur in the round of 16.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Thanasi Kokkinakis head-to-head

The two players have never played against each other. This will be their first encounter.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Thanasi Kokkinakis prediction

Musetti at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

Musetti comes into the match as the favorite. The Italian's game isn't best suited for hard courts, but he has been able to adapt to suit it in recent times. Musetti will look to use his variety to keep Kokkinakis off his rhythm and help him finish points.

On the other hand, Kokkinakis will actively search for the forehand in order to dominate rallies. Both players have good serves and the match will be decided from the back, where Musetti has the edge.

Pick: Musetti to win.