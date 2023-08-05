Canadian Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Venus Williams preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Madison Keys vs (WC) Venus Williams

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Venus Williams preview

Madison Keys at the 2023 Citi Open.

Madison Keys and Venus Williams are set for an all-American showdown in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Keys had a pretty good time Down Under, winning the United Cup with her compatriots and reaching the third round of the Australian Open. Out of her next four events, she made it to the quarterfinal stage just once, at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

A quarterfinal finish at the Charleston Open was Keys' best finish during the clay swing. She performed a lot better on grass, winning the Eastbourne International and making the last eight at Wimbledon. The 28-year old then competed in the Citi Open, where she lost to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals.

Williams won her first match of the season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She defeated Katie Volynets in her opener, but lost to Zhu Lin after that. The American legend also sustained an injury during her loss, which sidelined her until June.

Williams returned to action at the Libema Open, but was eliminated in the first round by Celine Naef. She notched up her second win of the year at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. The former World No. 1 defeated Camila Giorgi in the first round, but fell to Jelena Ostapenko in the next round.

Williams' time at Wimbledon was also rather brief. She was drawn against Elina Svitolina in the first round and lost to her in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Venus Williams head-to-head

Keys leads Williams 3-2 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2019 Western & Southern Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Venus Williams odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Madison Keys Venus Williams

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Madison Keys vs Venus Williams prediction

Venus Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Williams is still going strong at the age of 43. While she has competed well at times this year, her body has often let her down. The American's serve works quite well and her ballstriking is sublime, but in patches.

Williams is a step slower at this point, something which her opponents are aware of as well. They do try to extend the rallies in order to slow her down, but that works against them too at times.

Keys has been in pretty decent form for most of the season. She has made it to the quarterfinal stage at the very least of her last three tournaments. The big-serving American and her hard-hitting game overwhelms her opponents. But she's also prone to committing too many errors on a bad day.

However, given how Keys has played of late, she should be able to deal with Williams quite easily.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

