Canadian Open 2023: Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (9) Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: Wednesday, August 9

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and a returning former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will lock horns in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Vondrousova, who shocked the tennis world with her title-winning run at the All England Club, posted her first win as a Grand Slam champion over Mayar Sherif in the opening-round contest on Monday.

The 6-4, 6-2 win saw the Czech improve her season's win-loss record to 30-10. It would have also helped calm her nerves coming into her first tournament since the Wimbledon heroics.

Wozniacki played her first match in over three years.

Speaking of nervous jitters, there were none as Wozniacki stepped out on court after a gap of three years and eight months.

The Dane went about her business, taking out qualifier Kimberly Birrell in straight sets. She had a slight fumble at the start, failing to hold her opening service game. There was, however, no looking back for Wozniacki as she would drop only three more game en route to the 6-2, 6-2 win.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

Wozniacki and Vondrousova have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Marketa Vondrousova Caroline Wozniacki

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

Vondrousova will be the favorite to win on paper.

Given her long absence from the tour, Caroline Wozniacki will come into the encounter against Marketa Vondrousova — the tour's most recent Grand Slam champion — as a heavy underdog.

Luckily for the Dane, she showed surprisingly little rust in her first match back. The win over Birrell was a classic Wozniacki affair where she did not blow her opponent off the court, but instead wore her down with consistent deep hitting from the baseline.

Against Vondrousova though, the former World No. 1 will have to take a slightly more proactive approach. The Czech isn't one to rely on power to win points. She likes to use her court craft, slices and dropshots.

Wozniacki's quickfootedness may help her chase down many a ball, but her chances of winning — which lie very much on her own racket — will be decided by her ability to step up and be aggressive.

Prediction: Vondrousova to win in three sets.