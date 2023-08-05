Canadian Open 2023: Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Marta Kostyuk and Zheng Qinwen will lock horns in an exciting first-round contest at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Kostyuk, who reached the quarterfinals in Washington earlier in the week, will be oozing with confidence. The Ukrainian improved her win-loss for the season to 21-14 during her Citi Open run, during which she got the better of the likes of Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu and top 10 player Caroline Garcia.

Zheng Qinwen is coming fresh off a first-round exit in Washington.

Zheng, for her part, will be looking for her first win in the US Open series. The Chinese player lost her opening match in Washington to Madison Keys in straight sets.

The Chinese, however, had a successful time on Tour of late as she lifted her first WTA trophy in Palermo earlier last month. The triumph could not have come at a better time for Zheng, who was on a losing streak that had extended over the entire grasscourt season.

Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Kostyuk and Qinwen have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands a 0-0 deadlock.

Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Marta Kostyuk Zheng Qinwen

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Marta Kostyuk vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Marta Kostyuk has been in top form of late.

Marta Kostyuk has been in top form of late, as evident from her showing against top names in Washington. Her win over Garcia was the second time when she beat a top 10 opponent in as many tournaments. Incidentally, Kostyuk had also beaten Maria Sakkari in her Wimbledon opener.

When playing at her attacking best, the Ukrainian can push most opponents onto the backfoot with her punishing groundstrokes — especially her standout backhand down the line.

As for Zheng Qinwen, her strengths lie in a big serve and topspin-heavy groundstrokes. The style of play, however, makes her a much bigger threat on the clay where the ball bounces higher.

The Chinese player is more than capable of making the needed adjustments, but she will have to be quick with her thinking. If she allows Kostyuk time to get settled, Zheng risks being blown away by her opponent's power.

Prediction: Kostyuk to win in three sets