Canadian Open 2023: Milos Raonic vs Taro Daniel preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Milos Raonic vs (Q) Taro Daniel

Date: August 9, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Milos Raonic vs Taro Daniel preview

Milos Raonic at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Home favorite Milos Raonic will lock horns with qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Competing here for the first time since 2019, Raonic was up against World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe in the opening round. The American started the match by securing a break of serve to go 2-0 up in the first set. However, he squandered his lead to allow his opponent back into the match.

In the ensuing tie-break, both held multiple set points but it was Tiafoe who had the last laugh as he bagged the set on his fifth set point. The second set was also decided via a tie-break, which was claimed by Raonic to level the proceedings.

A break of serve in the early stages of the third set put Raonic 3-0 ahead. He kept his nose in front until the end of the match to wrap up a 6-7 (12), 7-6 (4), 6-3 comeback victory.

Daniel knocked out Dane Sweeny and Corentin Moutet to book his place in the main draw. He then faced World No. 30 Adrian Mannarino in his opener. The Japanese rallied from a break down and then saved a set point as well to eventually capture the first set in the tie-break.

Daniel led 4-2 in the second set, but Mannarino bagged the next couple of games to level the score. The qualifer then claimed the next two games to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Milos Raonic vs Taro Daniel head-to-head

Raonic leads Daniel 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2018 Delray Beach Open in straight sets.

Milos Raonic vs Taro Daniel odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Milos Raonic Taro Daniel

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Milos Raonic vs Taro Daniel prediction

Taro Daniel at the 2023 Citi Open.

Raonic rolled back the years with his gritty win over Tiafoe. The Candian blasted a whopping 37 aces and also hammered 57 winners against 20 unforced errors to register a resounding victory. After spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines due to injuries, he looks to be in good shape.

Daniel also won a competitive match against Mannarino. The Japanese qualifier hasn't won a match against Raonic so far. He has struggled to counter his massive serve and if the Canadian serves as well like he did the previous round, history is likely to repeat itself.

Daniel's results this season have been quite average. His win over Mannarino was just his 10th main draw victory at the ATP level. If Raonic's body holds up after his efforts against Tiafoe, he will be favored to get the better of the Japanese as well.

Pick: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.