Canadian Open 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (7) Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Montreal, Canada

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi preview

Two of the game's biggest ball-strikers — Petra Kvitova and Camila Giorgi — will square off in an exciting second-round encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Kvitova, who is the seventh seed at this year's tournament, comes in having not played any matches since her run to the second week at the Wimbledon Championships last month.

The Czech does, however, have momentum on her side given that she has won nine of her last 10 macthes. She also has a healthy 25-8 win-loss record for the season and two big titles in Miami and Berlin to show for.

Giorgi is a former champion in Montreal.

Giorgi, for her part, has had a bit of an up-and-down season so far. Her 17-14 win-loss for 2023 inlcudes a fourth career title in Merida as well as a spate of early exits.

A return to Montreal, where she lifted the biggest title of her career a couple of yeara ago, seems to have done the trick for the Italian. Giorgi has already secured three wins this week — including an impressive 6-3, 6-2 drubbing of a Grand Slam champion in the form of Bianca Andreescu.

The fact that she had taken out Kvitova at the same venue during her title-winning run in 2021 will only add to Giorgi's confidence heading into the contest.

Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Giorgi and Kvitova have split their previous four meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 2-2. The Czech won the duo's last meeting for the loss of just two games at the 2022 Dubai Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi odds

Petra Kvitova vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Kvitova will look to make a winning return.

With both Petra Kvitova and Camila Giorgi playing a gung-ho brand of tennis, fans can expect quickfire points and some top-drawer shot-making during the second-round contest.

Giorgi, for one, looked dialled in during her first few matches — hitting winners at a whim. The Italian was especially aggressive against Andreescu going for the down-the-line winners every second shot. The approach paid off as she won over 60 percent of the second serve return points, pushing her opponent onto the backfoot.

Agianst a completely different opponent in the form Kvitova, Giorgi will need to make a few adjustments.

The Czech's flatter strike and tricky lefty serve make her formidable opponent in quick conditions. This could well come down to either player's ability to get the first strike in and that is where Kvitova's stronger serve gives her an edge.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets