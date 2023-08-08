Canadian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (PR) Gael Monfils

Date: August 9, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils preview

Tsitsipas at the 2023 Los Cabos Open.

After a first-round bye, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Gael Monfils in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Despite winning all four of his matches, Tsitsipas' led Greece exited the United Cup in the semifinals. His unbeaten run came to an end against Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

Tsitsipas fared well during the clay swing, reaching the final of the Barcelona Open and the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the French Open. He also made it to the semifinals of the Italian Open. Despite a rocky start to his time on grass, the Greek posted a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon.

Tsitsipas competed in the Los Cabos Open last week. He defeated John Isner, Nicholas Jarry, Borna Coric and Alex de Minaur to claim his first title in more than a year. It was also his 10th career title.

Monfils took on Christopher Eubanks in the first round here. The first couple of sets were decided by tie-breaks, with each player winning one. The American also saved a couple of match points in the second set.

The third set wasn't as competitive as the earlier ones. Monfils dropped just one game in it to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Monfils 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their previous encounter at the 2019 Dubai Tennis Championships in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Canadian Open.

After failing to close out the match in the second set, Monfils regrouped to get the job done in the third set rather quickly. He served really well as he hit 14 aces and won 82% of first serve points. But what clearly stood out was the Frenchman's athleticism.

Despite being 36-years old, Monfils is still giving his younger opponents a run for their money when it comes to court coverage. He's still able to defend really well cause of it.

Tsitsipas will be brimming with confidence following his title-winning run at Los Cabos. He has been fairly consistent all year long, with most of his losses coming against other top players.

While Monfils is still a great competitor, Tsitsipas should be able to deal with everything the veteran throws at him to advance further.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.