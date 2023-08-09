Canadian Open 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Date: August 9, 2023

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast:- USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert preview

Humbert will face Fritz in the Canadian Open

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz will square off against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Canadian Open.

Fritz, who is making his 5th appearance at the Canadian Open, will open his campaign in Toronto on Thursday and will look to get off to a good start. He has historically struggled at the event, holding a 2-4 record along with three first-round exits. His best result came last year when he picked up his first win at the event and advanced to the third round.

Taylor Fritz is coming off a semifinal finish at the Citi Open D.C. The American started the year well, clinching the title in Delray Beach, and reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Miami.

But he failed to make much of a mark in the clay season. His only notable result was a semifinal finish at Monte-Carlo. The American is back in form now, picking up a title in Atlanta and a semifinal finish last week.

Ugo Humbert, on the other hand, moved into the second round after beating Nicolas Jarry in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. He came back from a set down against the Chilean to seal the victory.

The French professional is back in form after experiencing a slump since last year. Humbert has climbed back to No. 34 in the rankings and has picked up two Challenger Tour tiles this year.

Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head 1-0. Their only matchup came at the 2020 Mexican Open, where Fritz took the victory 6-4, 6-1.

Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Taylor Fritz Ugo Humbert

The odds will be updated once available.

Taylor Fritz vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Fritz at the Citi Open

Fritz will be the favorite going into the match. The American has been a very consistent performer this season and has barely lost matches. Fritz times the ball extremely well on both wings and has also improved his movement tremendously over the last year.

Although Humbert does possess a great serve and a good all-round game, he lacks consistency. Fritz's consistency along with his powerful groundstrokes should trouble Humbert. Expect Fritz to move through fairly comfortably.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.