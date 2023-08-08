Canadian Open 2023: Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo

Date: August 9, 2023

Tournament: Canadian Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Toronto, Canada.

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $6,600,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Los Cabos Open.

Tommy Paul and Francisco Cerundolo will battle it out in the second round of the 2023 Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Paul was drawn against former top 10 player Diego Schwartzman in the first round. The opening set was quite straightforward, with a single break of serve in the American's favor helping him claim the set.

Schwartzman raised his level in the second set and swept the last three games of the set to take it and level the proceedings. He struck first in the deciding set to go 2-1 up, but Paul leveled the score immediately.

With Schwartzman serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Paul broke his serve to wrap up a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Cerundolo faced home favorite Alexis Galarneau in his opener. The Argentine broke his opponent's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the first set. He encountered some difficulties while trying to close out the set, but after saving a couple of break points, he got the job done on his third set point.

Galarneau then came back from a break down in the second set to clinch it and force a decider. He continued to ride the wave of momentum in the third set to go 3-0 up. Cerundolo then turned the tables on the Canadian as he bagged six of the next seven games to win the match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Cerundolo leads Paul 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their most recent encounter in the final of the 2023 Eastbourne International in three sets.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -165 +1.5 (-450) Over 22.5 (-110) Francisco Cerundolo +130 -1.5 (+275) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Both needed three sets to get past their respective first-round opponents. Paul had a pretty good day on serve and struck 31 winners in contrast to 21 unforced errors. Cerundolo, on the other hand, hit slightly more winners while committing fewer errors as well.

This will be their first encounter on hardcourts, as all of their previous matches have been on grass. All of their matches have gone the distance, with Cerundolo winning their most recent one just last month.

Paul's the better server between them by a slight margin. He has won 82% of his service games this season, while Cerundolo has won 76% of them. The American's footwork is pretty good too and his ground game is rather consistent too on the surface.

Cerundolo is a tough competitor when he's in the zone. However, Paul's a much better player on hardcourts compared to grass, so now he has an opportunity to level their rivalry.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.